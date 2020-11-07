Jim McGuinness: Will Dessie Farrell follow the Jim Gavin playbook?

Most people are expecting Dublin to comfortably deal with Westmeath on Saturday, and for neutrals it may not be the most exciting prospect. But I’ve been looking forward to it all week because it will give us a sign of Dessie Farrell’s statement of intent and, by extension, a clue as to the future direction of football.

If you look at Gaelic football now, I think it is true to say that all teams are playing the same way. In other words, they have all fallen into step behind the brand of possession-based football patented by Dublin during the Jim Gavin era. So, as a spectacle, football has become a game of cat-and-mouse. The trouble is, it is sometimes difficult to figure out which team is cat and which is mouse.