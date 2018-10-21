Impressive Coalisland cruise to Tyrone county title

Coalisland 2-11 Killyclogher 1-7

Two goals in the space of as many minutes propelled Coalisland to a 10th Tyrone SFC title, and a first since 2010, as they came from behind to deny Killyclogher at Healy Park.

Paddy McNeice and Peter McGahan both hit the net early in the second half, and the Fianna never looked back on their way to a comfortable triumph and revenge for a heavy 14 points defeat in the replayed 2016 decider.

Mark Bradley swung over a spectacular opener to get Killyclogher going, and Simon O’Neill and Aidy Kelly applied the finishing touches as they kept their noses in front.

While Coalisland failed to score from play in the opening period, the sides were level on four occasions, thanks to the place-kicking accuracy of Brian Toner and Paddy McNeice.

Killyclogher struck for a stoppage time goal, the McCann brothers flying in from the halfway line, exchanging passes, before Conall sent Tiernan through for a low finish past Peter Donnelly.

They led by 1-4 to 0-5 at the break, and pushed the advantage out to three with a couple of Bradley frees.

But McNeice poked home a goal in the 41st minute, and two minutes later, full forward Peter McGahan celebrated his first appearance of the season with a second.

Killyclogher scored just one point in the remainder of the game, while a Fianna side brimming with confidence saw out the game with control and assurance.

Former Tyrone attacker McNeice finished with 1-3, and two delightful scores from teenage substitute Tiarnan Quinn saw Coalisland complete the job in style for a first title since 2010.

Killyclogher: S Fox; M Swift, D Gorman, E Bradley; M Murnaghan, G Wallace, G Sludden; N McFadden, T McCann (1-0), A Kelly (0-1), C McCann (0-1, ‘45), N Donnelly; S O’Neill (0-1), M Bradley (0-3, 0-2 frees), E McFadden.

Subs: PT Cunningham (0-1 free) for O’Neill, F Meenagh for E Bradley, T Cox for N McFadden, J Carlin for Kelly, D Leonard for Cox (BC)

Coalisland: P Donnelly; D Fee, P Hampsey, E Hampsey; M McKernan, S McNally, N Kerr; J Carberry, P Kane (0-1); P Herron, C O’Hagan (0-2, 0-2f), B Toner (0-2, 0-2f); B Leonard (0-1), P McGahan (1-0), P McNeice (1-3, 0-3f).

Subs: T Quinn (0-2) for Toner, C Quinn for Herron, S Hughes for McGahan, P O’Farrell for Kerr

Referee: Sean Hurson (Galbally)