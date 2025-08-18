Gaelic Games

Kieran Donnelly steps down as Fermanagh senior football manager

Fermanagh were semi-finalists in this year’s Tailteann Cup

Kieran Donnelly during last October's interprovincial series at Croke Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Seán Moran
Mon Aug 18 2025 - 16:32

Fermanagh are looking for a new senior football manager after Kieran Donnelly stepped down at the weekend, having met with county officers to inform them of his decision after four seasons at the helm.

A former player – who won All-Ireland B and McKenna Cup medals with Fermanagh – Donnelly took over in 2021, leading the county to promotion to Division Two a year later.

They were relegated the following season and finished this season fourth in Division Three.

This year’s championship was disappointing, losing from a winning position against Down in Ulster. They were semi-finalists in the Tailteann Cup, losing out to eventual winners Kildare.

Donnelly also took charge of the winning Ulster team in last October’s revived interprovincial series, which was used as a trial for the FRC’s proposed rule changes.

“Fermanagh GAA would like to sincerely thank Kieran and his entire back room team for their dedication and commitment over the last four years,” a statement released on Monday read.

“Transitioning from Covid and the new playing rules has not been an easy task. While silverware may have eluded, Kieran brought a great culture and positive environment to the senior side.

“We wish Kieran, his family and all the back room team every success in the future.”

Donnelly added: “It has been an honour and a privilege to serve as manager of the Fermanagh senior football team. I wish to extend my sincere gratitude to my back room team for their dedication and professionalism throughout my tenure.

“The players have shown tremendous growth and development, and I am proud of the progress the squad has made during this period. I would like to wish the players, management, and supporters of Fermanagh GAA every success in the years ahead.”

