Clonoulty-Rossmore end 21-year drought in Tipperary

Clonoulty-Rossmore 0-23 Nenagh Éire Óg 2-13

John O’Keeffe became the first Clonoulty-Rossmore captain to lift the Dan Breen Cup since 1997, as they defeated Nenagh Éire Óg at Semple Stadium in Thurles.

Goals from Philip Hickey and Paddy Murphy either side of half-time kept Nenagh Éire Óg alive in the game. But they trailed by 0-12 to 1-8 at the interval. And 12 points from the brilliant full-forward Timmy Hammersley sealed victory for Clonoulty-Rossmore.

Clonoulty-Rossmore had lost three finals since 1997 and their manager, former Tipperary hurler John Devane, played in the 2010 and 2011 deciders.

But in his first year as manager he watched on as his players dominated much of the second half, and avenged their championship group stages defeat to the same opposition.

Clonoulty-Rossmore will go on to face the winners of the Limerick championship iat provincial level.

They began well and should have had a goal in the third minute when Timmy Hammersley got through but his low shot was saved by Shane Hennessy.

Cathal Bourke tapped over after the clearance but Nenagh Éire Óg were level moments later when Tommy Heffernan scored.

Nenagh Éire Óg had the wind behind them in the first half but Clonoulty-Rossmore went two in front with an inspirational point from John O’Keeffe and a Tom Butler effort.

Nenagh Éire Óg didn’t lead until the end of the first quarter. They hit three points in a row through Andrew Coffey, Jake Morris (free) and Philip Hickey.

But then the momentum turned in favour of Clonoulty-Rossmore again and points from Dillion Quirke (sideline), Paudie White and Fiachra O’Keeffe gave them a 0-6 to 0-4 lead.

However Hickey struck for a goal in the 19th minute. A great pass from Killian Gleeson put Coffey through and when his shot was saved Hickey applied the finish.

Dillion Quirke scored another brilliant sideline but that was cancelled out by two Morris frees before Bourke and Timmy Hammersley hit back.

Morris scored his fourth free and Timmy Hammersley landed his first two frees as the game moved into the five minutes of additional time at the end of the half.

The final point of the half came courtesy of Morris but it meant his side still trailed by 0-12 to 1-8 at half-time.

Nenagh Éire Óg had knocked the five-in-a-row chasing Thurles Sarsfields out of the championship in the semi-finals but they needed to score first after half-time.

Clonoulty-Rossmore had the breeze and Timmy Hammersley scored his third free just one minute after the interval. Michael Heffernan and Gleeson hit back to level proceedings, while Timmy Hammersley and Paddy Murphy traded scores.

And when Hammersley scored his seventh point in the 46th minute it gave Clonoulty-Rossmore a big 0-17 to 1-11 advantage.

But Morris blocked down a John O’Keeffe attempted clearance and Murphy rattled the net in the 53rd minute. That score should have given Nenagh Éire Óg enough momentum to push on for victory.

Nevertheless Timmy Hammersley answered that with a free, and he scored four more points before the end to ease Clonoulty-Rossmore to victory.

CLONOULTY-ROSSMORE: D O’Dwyer; J O’Keeffe, C Quirke, J Ryan; E Heffernan, J O’Keeffe (0-1), S O’Connor; M Ryan (0-1), C Hammersley; P White (0-2), D Quirke (0-2, 0-2 sl), T Butler (0-1); C Bourke (0-3), T Hammersley (0-12, 0-10f), F O’Keeffe (0-1).

Subs used: R Heffernan for F O’Keeffe (49 mins), J Hammersley for J O’Keeffe (54 mins), T Butler for White (56 mins).

NENAGH ÉIRE ÓG: S Hennessy; C McCarthy, N Maloney, D Quinn; C Ryan, H Maloney, B Heffernan (0-1); P Morris, K Gleeson (0-1); P Murphy (1-1), J Morris (0-6, 0-4f), A Coffey (0-1); T Heffernan (0-1), M Heffernan (0-1, 0-1sl), P Hickey (1-1).

Subs used: J Mackey for P Morris (40 mins), A Gratton for N Maloney (49 mins).

Referee: K Jordan (Tipperary).