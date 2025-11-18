Willie Walsh criticises EU compensation policy for passengers over flight delays

Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), said on Tuesday that the European Union has taken “very little action” to address airlines’ competitiveness and criticised its passenger compensation policy.

European airlines have faced numerous challenges in recent years from air traffic control strikes, especially in France, engine manufacturer issues and delays in new, fuel-efficient aircraft from Boeing.

EU institutions are currently negotiating a reform of the bloc’s 20-year old passenger rights’ regulation, called EU261, which Mr Walsh said was long outdated.

Mr Walsh said the compensation scheme for flight delays punishes 99 per cent of passengers as fewer than 1 per cent of flights are delayed past the three-hour threshold.

Member states agreed in June to push out the flight delay threshold to four hours from the current three for short haul flights and six hours for long haul, subject to agreement with the European Parliament.

“This would reduce the perverse incentive for airlines to cancel delayed flights, and be consistent with passengers’ preference to arrive late rather than not at all,” IATA said in a statement earlier on Tuesday. IATA had been calling for thresholds of five hours and nine hours respectively.

The European Parliament, however, wants to axe the thresholds and add the ability to bring a free cabin bag, among other changes. The parliament, Commission and council are due to meet on Wednesday and in early December to continue negotiations. – Reuters