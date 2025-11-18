Woman dies, man seriously wounded in stabbing attack outside their Cork home

The incident happened in the Shrewsbury Downs estate off the Ballinlough Road on the city’s southside at about 9.30pm on Monday. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Gardaí in Cork are investigating a stabbing incident which left a woman dead and her husband seriously injured.

The incident happened in the Shrewsbury Downs estate off the Ballinlough Road on the city’s southside at about 9.30pm.

A man in his 30s is believed to have attacked the couple, who were in their 70s, outside their home.

Neighbours saw the incident and rang the emergency services. Officers from the Armed Support Unit (ASU) from Anglesea Street Garda station were among the first to arrive on the scene.

Gardaí disarmed the suspect – who was known to the couple – and arrested him.

Paramedics arrived soon afterwards and the couple were taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

The woman died in hospital at about midnight. A postmortem is due to be carried out on her body.

Meanwhile the man underwent emergency surgery and remains in a serious condition.

The suspect was taken to the Bridewell Garda station where he is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardaí detain suspects before they must be charged or released.

It is understood he was due to be examined last night by a doctor to assess whether he was fit to be interviewed about the incident.

The couple are well known business people on Leeside where they have a business in the Oliver Plunkett Street area of the city.

Gardaí sealed off the scene of the attack last night and forensic examiners are due to begin a full technical examination on Tuesday.

Gardaí have begun door-to-door inquiries and are seeking to harvest CCTV footage from houses in the quiet estate in a bid to try to establish the sequence of events leading to the assault.