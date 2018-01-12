Galway finish with 12 players in one-point victory over Mayo
Tribesmen keep up winning run over Mayo in lively FBD Connacht League game
Mayo’s Michael Plunkett and Peter Cooke of Galway get acquainted during the FBD Connacht Football League match at MacHale Park in Castlebar. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho
Mayo 1-9 Galway 1-10
Galway finished with 12 players as Kevin Comer, Seán Mulkerrin and Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh were dismissed in this lively FBD Connacht League round two tie at MacHale Park.
Comer got a straight red for throwing back the elbow when he was tackled by Adam Gallagher, while Mulkerrin was sent off two minutes later on a black card followed by a second yellow card. Ó Ceallaigh also picked up a black followed by a second yellow in the fourth and final minute of time added on in a game which saw Mayo’s losing run against the Tribesmen continue.
Mayo led by 0-8 to 0-6 at the break and looked in a very strong position when Peter Naughton found the net for Mayo five minutes into the second half.
However, that was soon cancelled out by a superb goal from Pádraic Cunningham for Galway, who battled back with four unanswered points to defend a two-point lead in the last 15 minutes, Mayo only adding an injury-time point to that goal from Naughton.
MAYO: D Clarke; S Duffy, K Keane, J Oates; M Plunkett, M Hall, S Akram; M Ruane, J Gibbons; S Nally (0-2), A Gallagher, K McLoughlin (0-3, one free); R O’Donoghue, B Reape (0-4, three frees), P Naughton (1-0).
Subs: D O’Connor for Nally (45 mins), G McDonagh for Ruane (50 mins), J Stretton for Akram (60 mins), F McDonagh for Gallagher (67 mins).
GALWAY: R Lavelle; E Kerin, S A O’Ceallaigh, S Mulkerrin; C Sweeney, S Walsh, S Kelly; P Conroy (0-2), K Duggan; E Brannigan (0-1), P Cooke, J Duane; B McHugh (0-3, three frees), P Sweeney (1-1), P Cunningham (0-2).
Subs: D Comer (0-1) for K Duggan (46 mins), C Darcy for P Cunningham (48 mins), G Bradshaw for Brannigan (60 mins), J Heaney for Cooke (62 mins), F Burke for McHugh (67 mins). D Wynne for Sweeney (69 mins).
Referee: P Neilan (Roscommon).