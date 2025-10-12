County championship round-up: Kingscourt Stars take Cavan crown on weekend of upsets

Courtwood's Paul O'Flynn is challenged by Portarlington's Robbie Pigott, Patrick O'Sullivan and Curtis Lyons during the Laois SFC Final at O'Moore Park in Portlaoise. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

On a weekend of notable upsets, one of the most seismic was in Cavan where 4-1 underdogs Kingscourt Stars sensationally defeated a fancied Gowna side by 2-16 to 0-13 in the county final. After falling 0-4 to 0-0 behind early on, the Stars took over and goals just before half-time from Kevin Curtis and man of the match Joe Dillon saw them lead by five at the break.

Meath star Jordan Morris kicked 0-9 for the winners, who were managed by well-travelled intercounty coach Colin Kelly from Louth, as they stunned Vinny Corey’s Gowna, who had beaten the Stars by 17 points in the 2023 final.

In the west, a late two-pointer from David Quinn, who finished with 1-8, earned Shamrock Gaels a dramatic draw against hat-trick-chasing Connacht champions Coolera-Strandhill in a thrilling Sligo final.

An early goal from Dillon McDermott propelled the Gaels into the lead but a goal from Leo Doherty in first-half injury time saw the favourites lead by 1-10 to 1-5 at half-time and they hit the net twice again through Ross Doherty and Seán Murphy in the third quarter. But Quinn’s retaken penalty and that late orange flag tied the game.

Elsewhere, Ronan McGoldrick’s fisted point sealed a 2-9 to 1-11 win for Emmet Óg, Killoe over Colmcille in the Longford decider, securing their 15th football title and maintaining their extraordinary unbeaten record in finals.

Mark Hughes netted a deflected goal before half-time to see Colmcille lead by 1-4 to 0-5, while Cian Farrelly added a second after the break. Colmcille briefly led through Cathal McCabe’s goal, with Jack Macken landing a pair of two-point frees, but they couldn’t add to their tally after the 47th minute, missing key late chances as Killoe held on.

There was history made in Antrim as Dunloy ended an 89-year wait for the county SFC title with a 3-12 to 2-8 win over four-in-a-row seeking Cargin at Corrigan Park.

Dunloy Cuchulainns' Eoin O'Neill lifts the trophy after the victory over Cargin in the Antrim SFC final at Corrigan Park in Belfast. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

Goals from Luke McFerran and brothers Seán and Nigel Elliot sealed victory, while Cargin missed an early penalty through Tomás McCann. Despite a late Mick McCann spot-kick, Dunloy were comfortable winners, playing some stylish attacking football.

Éire Óg, Ennis claimed their fourth Clare SFC title in five years with a 1-16 to 2-6 win over St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield, completing a rare senior football and hurling double. Trailing after two early Odhrán O’Connell goals, they surged ahead with an unanswered 1-8, capped by Gavin Cooney’s decisive goal.

Meanwhile, Portarlington’s bid for a fifth Laois SFC title in six years was halted as Courtwood earned a 2-12 to 1-15 draw. The first-time finalists missed a lot of chances early on and picked up two black cards over the hour, but 1-1 from Alan Kinsella and a free from sub Dylan Keane earned them another crack at it.

In hurling, Lilywhite dual superpower Naas claimed a seventh straight Kildare SHC title with a 3-15 to 0-16 win over a young Maynooth side. Goals from Killian Harrington, Ferran O’Sullivan and man of the match Cian Boran sealed victory, while Jack Sheridan hit eight points before being sent off late on. Teenager Tom Power impressed with 0-8 from placed balls for the runners-up as Naas march on to face Mount Leinster Rangers.

In the battle of the Emmets, Carnew came from behind to defeat Bray by 0-16 to 2-8 in the Wicklow SHC final.

Elsewhere, a long-range Shane Boland free went all the way to the net and proved crucial as Toureen defeated Ballyhaunis by 2-17 to 0-21 in the Mayo hurling decider, while Middletown took the hurling honours in Armagh.

The Monaghan county final in football will be contested by Scotstown – who defeated Clontibret by six points in the semi-final – and Inniskeen, while Westport will meet Ballina in the Mayo SFC final after wins over Crossmolina (after extra time) and Knockmore respectively.