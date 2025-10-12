Naomh Conaill fight back to beat Gaoth Dobhair after extra-time in Donegal SFC decider

Donegal SFC final: Naomh Conaill 2-18 Gaoth Dobhair 1-19

The Letterkenny night was pitch black when illuminated by the flashing lights and beeping horns of the triumphant Naomh Conaill cavalcade headed for the journey over Meenaroy, armed again with the Dr Maguire Cup.

They had to reach into their own darkness here, having been seven points down at half-time, but they have long been known as a team that doesn’t know when they’re beaten.

“The way they dug it out there, just unbelievably proud of them, so, so proud of them,” said Naomh Conaill manager Martin Regan.

“They just never, ever give up, and you just know that they’ll fight to the very end, always. They always do. Always, always do, and that makes it just a bit more exciting.”

Deep into added time, Shea Malone – back with full concentration on Gaelic football following a spell at Sligo Rovers – found the range with a beautiful effort off the outside of his left foot to take the tie to extra-time.

The clock had ticked so far that green smoke was even billowing from a section of over-eager Gaoth Dobhair supporters.

When captain John O’Malley converted a mark in the opening minute of extra-time, it was the first time Naomh Conaill had been ahead.

Teenager Max Campbell fired to the net with an excellent finish after taking a pass from Kieran Gallagher to turn the game firmly in Naomh Conaill’s favour.

Though their comeback was temporarily halted by a goal from Kevin McGettigan in the 39th minute, Campbell added a point for Naoimh Conaill before Charles McGuinness’s fisted effort gave them a 2-16 to 1-13 lead at the extra-time break.

A couple of two-pointers off the boot of Ethan Harkin narrowed the margin, but Man of the Match Finnbarr Roarty and O’Malley landed priceless points to keep Naomh Conaill ticking.

Naomh Conaill's Ethan O'Donnell tackles Gaoth Dobhair's Dáire Ó Baoill. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

“We’ve been written off and a lot of people would have been saying it all year through the rule changes wouldn’t suit us, but the boys just keep it up,” Regan added.

“They keep it up and they find a way to win games, whatever it takes to find a way to win them games and they did again today.”

It almost felt like a deception looking back at the first half.

In the 16th minute Fionnan Coyle took receipt of a super pass inside by Domhnaill Mac Giolla Bhride, but was impeded by Anthony Thompson and referee James Connors signalled a penalty.

Daire Ó Baoill stepped up to tuck home the spot kick, sending goalkeeper Stephen McGrath the wrong way with a low effort confidently dispatched.

Gaoth Dobhair pushed the gap to 1-10 to 0-6 by half-time, but Naomh Conaill were a different animal on the resumption.

After Padraig Mac Giolla Bhride produced an outstanding save to beat away a stinging goal-bound drive by McGuinness, McGettigan finished following a save by the Gaoth Dobhair goalkeeper on Young Footballer of the Year nominee Finnbarr Roarty.

It’s 20 years now since Naomh Conaill’s Class of 2005 broke the mould for the club. This was their eighth title, with ’05 survivors Leo McLoone, Brendan McDyer and Anthony Thompson playing lead roles here too.

NAOMH CONAILL: S McGrath; U Doherty, AJ Gallagher, M Campbell (1-0-1); K McGettigan (1-0-0), A Thompson, F Roarty (0-0-3); K Gallagher (0-0-1), E O’Donnell; B McDyer (0-0-3), J O’Malley (0-0-3), O Doherty (0-1-0); S Malone (0-1-1), C McGuinness (0-0-1), K McGill.

Subs: E McGettigan for O’Malley (38 mins), M McDevitt for Thompson (40), L McLoone (0-0-1) for McGuinness (45), D Molloy for McDyer (55), J O’Malley for Molloy (70), C McGuinness for O Doherty (70), J Campbell for Gallagher (83), O Doherty for McGill (86), S Corcoran for Malone (90).

GAOTH DOBHAIR: P Mac Giolla Bhride; N Mac Giolla Bhride, G McFadden, E Mac Giolla Bhride; Fiachra Coyle, D Mac Giolla Bhride, E Harkin (0-2-4; 2f); S McFadden (0-0-2), P A Mac Iomhar; Fionnan Coyle (0-0-1), D Ó Baoill (1-0-0; pen), M Roarty (0-0-2); E De Burca, O Mac Niallais (0-0-1), E Collum (0-0-2).

Subs: N Friel (0-0-2) for Fionnan Coyle (42 mins), C Gillespie for De Burca (48), A Breathnach for Mac Iomhair (55), N McGee for E Mac Giolla Bhride (55), S Ferry for McFadden (59), C Gallagher for Fiachra Coyle (70), Fionnan Coyle for Gillespie (70), J Gribben (0-0-1) for Fionnan Coyle (79), P McGee for Ferry (80).

Referee: J Connor (St Eunan’s).