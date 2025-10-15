Teenager dies following serious incident at emergency care facility in north Dublin

Gardaí at scene of incident in Donaghmede, Dublin 13, on Wednesday. Photograph: Collins

A teenager has been killed in a violent incident involving the use of a knife or bladed weapon at a property in north Dublin.

Another male teenager has been taken to hospital with apparent slash injuries, but his condition is not life-threatening. A woman has also been taken to hospital after the incident in Donaghmede, Dublin 13, on Wednesday.

The violent incident occurred just after 11am. Other people, teenagers and adults, were on the scene, but they managed to flee.

The remains of the deceased were still at the scene, at the Grattan Wood apartment complex, on Wednesday afternoon. Gardaí were awaiting the arrival of a pathologist to carry out a preliminary examination of the remains there before their removal for a postmortem.

While Garda Headquarters said the results of that postmortem would determine the direction of their investigation, all the resources of a homicide inquiry have been committed to the case.

The Garda also confirmed the fatal incident had occurred at “an emergency residential premises”.

In a statement, Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, confirmed this was a residential unit in north Dublin which provides 24-hour care. It also said the facility provided care to those seeking international protection.

“Our immediate priority is the safety and wellbeing of the other young people and staff at this unit. We are providing additional supports to everyone directly affected and making efforts to contact the families of the young people who were residing there,” it said.

Both the deceased, and the injured teenager, are from abroad.

An Garda Síochána said in a statement: “Shortly after 11am gardaí and other emergency services responded to a call for assistance at the residential premises.

“On arrival a seriously injured male juvenile teenager was discovered at the scene.

“Despite the assistance of paramedics the male has subsequently been pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Gardaí and emergency services assisted a number of other juveniles and adults at the scene.”

Earlier on Wednesday the force said it was dealing with what it described as “an ongoing incident”, but gardaí later confirmed that was no longer the case. The incident has been contained.

The deceased teenager and the injured boy are believed to have known each other. The Garda investigation team is following a definite line of inquiry.

Gardaí believe those who were at the scene, including the injured teenager, can be of vital assistance as the investigation progresses.

Some witness interviews, of those who were present but were not injured, were expected to commence immediately.

The scene was sealed off when gardaí and paramedics arrived and remained secured on Wednesday evening. A Garda technical examination had also commenced and the offices of the coroner, as well as the State Pathologist, had been notified.

More to come.