Darren Hughes to miss Monaghan’s Ulster championship with broken ankle
Side’s other key midfielder Niall Kearns a doubt for campaign after heart surgery
Monaghan’s Darren Hughes in action against David Hyland and Johnny Byrne of Kildare during his side’s All-Ireland football quarter-final victory at Croke Park last year. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
Monaghan midfielder Darren Hughes will miss his side’s Ulster senior football championship campaign after he suffered a broken ankle in Scotstown’s senior league game against Ballybay on Sunday.
Full fitness
Monaghan’s other star midfielder of last year, Niall Kearns, is also doubtful for the Ulster championship, following the heart surgery at the turn of the year.
It is hoped his younger brother Kieran Hughes will be back to full fitness for Monaghan’s opening game against Cavan on Saturday, May 18th, in Breffni Park.