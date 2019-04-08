Darren Hughes to miss Monaghan’s Ulster championship with broken ankle

Monaghan midfielder Darren Hughes will miss his side’s Ulster senior football championship campaign after he suffered a broken ankle in Scotstown’s senior league game against Ballybay on Sunday.

Full fitness

Monaghan’s other star midfielder of last year, Niall Kearns, is also doubtful for the Ulster championship, following the heart surgery at the turn of the year.

It is hoped his younger brother Kieran Hughes will be back to full fitness for Monaghan’s opening game against Cavan on Saturday, May 18th, in Breffni Park.