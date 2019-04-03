Corofin dominate club football team of the year with seven spots

Kieran Molloy and Gary Sice in contention with Gaoth Dobhair’s Kevin Cassidy

Corofin’s Gary Sice (centre) and Odhrán Mac Pháidin Ó Fearraigh of Gaoth Dobhair (right) are both named on the AIB All-Ireland club team of the year. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

This year’s AIB GAA club awards in football reflect the dominance of All-Ireland champions Corofin, who have seven players selected, including Kieran Molloy and Gary Sice, who are both nominated for Footballer of the Year.

Also on that shortlist is veteran Gaoth Dobhair full forward Kevin Cassidy, who was a vital influence on the team becoming Donegal’s first Ulster champions in more than 40 years and they have three players on the team

The other clubs represented are All-Ireland finalists Dr Crokes, also with three award winners – Tony Brosnan, Kieran O’Leary and Gavin White.

There is also recognition for Mullinalaghta who became the first Longford club to win the Leinster title with their two outstanding defenders Patrick Fox and Donal McElligott.

The hurling awards will be announced on Thursday.

AIB GAA Club Players’ Football team of the year 2019: Bernard Power (Corofin); Liam Silke (Corofin), Patrick Fox (Mullinalaghta), Odhrán Mac Pháidin Ó Fearraigh (Gaoth Dobhair); Kieran Molloy (Corofin), Gavin White (Dr Crokes), Donal McElligott (Mullinalaghta); Daithí Burke (Corofin), Odhrán MacNiallais (Gaoth Dobhair); Gary Sice (Corofin), Kieran O’Leary (Dr Crokes), Jason Leonard (Corofin); Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes), Kevin Cassidy (Gaoth Dobhair), Martin Farragher (Corofin).

