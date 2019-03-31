Limerick see off Waterford to win first league title since 1997

Limerick 1-24 Waterford 0-19

More beauty after the years of pain, Limerick have added the Allianz Hurling League to sit neatly alongside their All-Ireland title won last August, and it’s beginning to feel like there is no stopping them now.

After waiting 45 years to win back the All-Ireland, they closed the 22-year gap on their last league title with a little more to spare - keeping Waterford at bay throughout a high quality contest to win by eight points in the end.

Like a dripping tap Aaron Gillane was the source of constant irritation to the Waterford defence, hitting 1-9, four frees, before being called ashore six minutes before the end of normal time. With that Gillane brought his overall league tally to 2- 45; he did send nine balls wide, deserved man-of-the-match no less.

Others to repeat their spiritual and physical leadership roles were Cian Lynch and Peter Casey, and captain Declan Hannon, throughout the game it felt as if they had more in reserve.

Hurling league finals and indeed seasons have been the graveyard of many All-Ireland hurling champions. Outside of Kilkenny, who managed in four times in recent years, it’s been 30 years Galway were the last team to win a league title immediately after the All-Ireland, back in 1989

Here, Limerick were chasing league title number 12, 22 years since their last, that one won in what feels like another time and another place against Galway, that final played in November 1997

Declan Hannon with the trophy after Limerick beat Waterford in the Division One final. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Manager John Kiely has kept his team unrelenting into the new season, as if to extinguish any last element of hype from 2018; beaten just once in the 11 matches since embarking on last year’s All-Ireland campaign, Limerick again looked to have every intention of making the most of this.

A first ever league final between the counties, the All-Ireland champions accelerated straight off the grid, hitting Waterford with eight points to two in the opening 15 minutes, Gillane pointing the way, Gearoid Hegarty and Cian Lynch also getting in on the acting.

Again applying their more freewheeling style under new manager Páraic Fanning, Waterford gradually got themselves back in touch, Stephen Bennett’s free-taking helped to bring them back to one, 0-9 to 0-8, with 26 minutes on the stadium clock.

Then out of the proverbial nowhere Limerick hit back where it hurts, Gillane deftly turning a long ball from Tom Morrissey straight into the Waterford. After a few more typically swift exchanges Limerick were up 1-12 to 0-10 at half time, and that was the platform for the win.

Late on Nickie Quaid made a fine save close up from Jack Prendergast, but by then Waterford, chasing only a fourth ever league title, the most recent in 2015, had bowed once again to the best hurling team in the land.

Limerick: N Quaid; T Condon, S Finn, R English; D Byrnes, D Hannon (0-1) (capt), D Morrissey; C Lynch (0-2), D O’Donovan (0-1, a sideline); G Hegarty (0-3), K Hayes, T Morrissey (0-1); A Gillane (1-9, four frees), P Casey (0-3), G Mulcahy (0-1). Subs: M Casey for Condon (half time), S Flanagan (0-1) for Mulcahy (56 mins), B Murphy Gillane, S Dowling (0-2, one free) for Morrissey (both 64 mins), P O’Loughlin for Hannon (68 mins)

Waterford: S O’Keeffe; S McNulty, C Lyons, N Connors (capt); Philip Mahony (0-1), T De Búrca, K Moran (0-1); J Barron, A Gleeson (0-2, one sideline); M Kearney, M ‘Brick’ Walsh (0-1), Pauric Mahony (0-5, four frees); P Hogan, Stephen Bennett (0-9, six frees), Shane Bennett. Subs: J Prendergast for Walsh (half time), T Ryan for Shane Bennett (46 mins), C Prunty for Lyons (47 mins), P Curran for Hogan (56 mins), S Roche for Kearney (60 mins)

Referee: James Horan (Wexford)