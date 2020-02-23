Cork hang on against Tipperary to maintain 100 per cent record

Tipperary 0-21 Cork 3-13

Cork maintained their 100 per cent record in Division Three, but only just, as they held off Tipperary at Semple Stadium on Saturday night.

“Instead of hanging on at the end, which we were, better decision making and better maintenance of the ball would have seen us home comfortably,” admitted Cork manager Ronan McCarthy afterwards.

The home side included four players making their first league starts, including Riain Quigley, Sean O’Connor and Colman Kennedy who all scored inside nine minutes as Tipp raced into a five point lead.

Cork were back on terms by the 26th minute with the help of a Ruairi Deane goal. However, Tipp reeled off the next five points to lead 0-12 to 1-6 at half time.

Tipp continued where they left off at the start of the second half but a Luke Connolly penalty on 41 minutes, and his second goal eight minutes later, put Cork in front for the first time.

The visitors went four clear when Sheehan went to the sinbin on 64 minutes and it gave Tipp the impetus to cut the arrears to one, but ultimately time ran out for the home side.

Tipperary: E Comerford (0-1, 45); A Campbell, J Meagher, T Fitzgerald; K Fahey, R Kiely, B Maher; S O’Brien (0-2), J Kennedy (0-5, three frees, one 45); E Moloney (0-2), Colman Kennedy (0-1), B Fox (0-1); R Quigley (0-2), C Sweeney (0-4, four frees), S O’Connor (0-1, mark). Subs: L Boland (0-2) for C Kennedy (29 min); L Fahey for K Fahey (44); K O’Halloran for Quigley (58); J Lonergan for O’Connor (58); J Nyland for K Fahey (65).

Cork: M Martin; S Powter (0-1), J Loughrey, P Ring; T Clancy, M Taylor (0-1), C Kiely (0-1); I Maguire, K O’Hanlon; J O’Rourke (0-2), S White, B Hartnett; R Deane (1-0), C O’Mahony (0-5, two frees), L Connolly (2-2, one pen, one mark). Subs: L O’Donovan for Taylor (blood 21-27 min); C Sheehan (0-1) for White (44); L O’Donovan for Kiely (50); C O’Callaghan for O’Mahony (57); P Walsh for Powter (61); K O’Driscoll for O’Hanlon (65).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).