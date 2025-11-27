As taps run dry, Iran’s president raises the unthinkable: abandoning the capital

Iran’s unprecedented water crisis has prompted president Masoud Pezeshkian to call for the relocation of the capital, Tehran and its 15 million residents, to the small coastal town of Makran on the Gulf of Oman.

While Iran lacks the financial resources to carry out such a monumental move, Mr Pezeshkian said desalinating and piping water from the Gulf would be too costly an option.

The authorities have sprayed clouds with chemicals to induce rain, a practice known as “cloud seeding” which has been used recently by the Emirates.

Compared with the long-term average, Iran’s meteorological organisation said rainfall had decreased by about 89 per cent this year, the lowest in 50 years, and cut the flow to Tehran’s dams by 43 per cent.

Iranian women pray for rain at the Saleh Shrine in northern Tehran, Iran, earlier this month. Photograph: EPA

Iranians held a prayer for the rainfall in many cities across the country as Iran faces a water shortage crisis. Photograph: EPA

Although water rationing and fines for overuse have been imposed in some districts, these measures are not seen as viable choices as the situation has grown increasingly dire. Only 1mm of rain has fallen this year on Tehran compared to 350mm that fell yearly between 1991 and 2000 before the five-year drought began.

Water in Tehran’s big Amir Kabir Dam – which provides water for drinking, agriculture and hydroelectrical power – has been reduced to 14 million cubic meters, or 8 per cent capacity. A year ago, the dam held 85 million cubic meters. Across the country 19 big dams are at 20 per cent capacity and 19 of Iran’s 31 provinces are suffering severe shortages.

Due to drought and the lack of irrigation water, apple and grape crops failed and in the north farmers cannot cultivate wheat. Groundwater has been overused, denying water to farmers with wells using electricity to lift water. The price of power has risen because output of hydroelectricity plants has been reduced by the shortage of water in lakes, rivers and streams.

An onlooker records the city with her phone as Tehran is enveloped by thick smog and dust particles. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

Following the 1979 revolution, the ideologically motivated authorities prioritised independence in food production and allocated 90 per cent of water for agriculture although this sector contributes only 12 per cent of GDP.

Only 5-6 per cent was allocated for drinking water and 1-2 per cent for industry and other uses.

All sectors have been impacted by the shortage which began at least two decades earlier because of climate change, drought, and mismanagement. These factors negatively impacted agricultural areas and compelled farmers to move to cities where they swelled slums, straining infrastructure, public services and water supplies.

While the government blames climate change, drought and western sanctions for the water crisis, the causes include building too many dams, depleting aquifers, and failing to consult environmental experts.

Between 2012 and 2018, Iran doubled the number of its dams, from 316 to 647, many built without environmental assessments. Consequently, Iran faces failing reservoirs, collapsing groundwater levels, and a 25 per cent loss of urban water through deteriorating pipelines.