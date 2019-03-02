Corey Quinn scores two goals off the bench to keep Down heading up

Down 2-12 Offaly 0-10

A fine second-half display gave Down a deserved win over Offaly in Newry on Saturday night, putting them firmly on course for promotion to Division 2.

Down looked to be in a small bit of bother when they went in ahead by only two points at half-time, 0-8 to 0-6, after playing with a stiff wind.

However, they were much better in the second half as they controlled the game in all sectors. They were 0-10 to 0-7 in front when an opportunist goal from sub Corey Quinn in the 52nd minute effectively sealed the points.

While a disappointing Offaly improved a bit late on, Down’s win was not under threat and a super second goal from Quinn in injury time put the icing on the cake.

DOWN: R Burns (0-1, 45); G Collins, R Wells, R McAleenan; P Laverty, C Flanagan, D O’Hagan (0-1); C Mooney (0-2), J Flynn; D Guinness, C Poland, R Johnston; J Johnston (0-1), D O’Hare (0-6, four frees), K McKernan (0-1).

Subs: C Quinn (2-0) for Flynn (24 mins), C Maginn for Collins (43), C Doherty for J Johnston (54), O McCabe for R Johnston (66), D McKibbin for Laverty (67).

OFFALY: P Dunican; D Hogan, E Rigney, D Dempsey; C Donohoe, J Moloney, P McConway; E Carroll, C Mangan; S Horan (0-2), P Cunningham (0-1, free), N Darby; B Allen (0-6, six frees), A Sullivan, R McNamee.

Subs: N McNamee (0-1) for Horan (39 mins), S Tierney for R McNamee (54), D Molloy for Carroll, C Carroll for Donohoe (both 60), N Bracken for Mangan (67).

Referee: A Nolan (Wicklow).