Meath continue promotion drive as Cork left rooted to the bottom

Cork 1-9 Meath 2-12

Meath continued their promotion drive from Division 2 as Cork are still rooted to the bottom of the table after the visitors’ emphatic win at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday night.

Meath capitalised on Cork’s brittle confidence from the start, casually opening up a 0-5 to 0-1 lead after 18 minutes, with the home side struggling all over the pitch.

Mickey Newman was proving a handful in front of the posts and his accuracy from frees gave Meath a fine start, but they could only add one more in the remainder of the half as Cork at last found a rhythm.

Michael Hurley claimed the opening score from play in the 20th minute and Ben Brennan replied with an outstanding effort from 45 metres, though it was all Cork after that.

Conor Dennehy popped up from corner back to make it 0-6 to 0-3 before a couple of Luke Connolly points, including a beauty from a standing position, left the visitors just 0-6 to 0-5 in front at the break.

They squandered a glorious goal-scoring opportunity in injury time, when Bryan McMahon hit the side-netting from close range.

But, Meath regained control in the second half and a brilliant 51st-minute goal from wing back Gavin McCoy put the tie to bed.

He popped up at the far post to finish a flowing move involving Shane McEntee, Bryan McMahon and Cillian O’Sullivan, palming home for a 1-10 to 0-6 lead.

Cork welcomed back Seán Powter from a long-time injury and he announced his arrival with a brave goal, six minutes from the end. Substitute Barry Dardis hit Meath’s second goal in stoppage time.

CORK: MA Martin; S Ryan, K Flahive, C Dennehy (0-1); K Crowley, T Clancy (Clonakilty), P Walsh; I Maguire (capt), K O’Hanlon; R O’Toole, L Connolly (0-2, one free), M Taylor (0-1); M Hurley (0-2), R Deane (0-1), P Kerrigan.

Subs: M Collins (0-2, two frees), for Connolly (43 mins), B Hurley for Walsh (46), T Clancy (Fermoy) for Crowley (50), S Powter (1-0) for M Hurley (52), E McSweeney for O’Toole (61).

MEATH: A Colgan; S Lavin, C McGill, R Ryan; G McCoy (1-0), D Keogan, S Gallagher; B Menton (0-1), S McEntee; C O’Sullivan (0-1), B Brennan (0-2, one free), D Campion; B McMahon, M Newman (0-4, three frees), T O’Reilly (0-1).

Subs: G Reilly (0-1) for Brennan (inj, 31 mins), E Devine (0-1) for Campion (52), B Dardis (1-1) for O’Sullivan (61), N Kane for McCoy (63).

Referee: F Kiely (Longford).