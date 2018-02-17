Conor McCarthy helps UCD secure Sigerson Cup title

UCD 1-13 NUI Galway 2-9

UCD claimed their second Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup title in three years, thanks to a hard-earned win over NUIG in Santry on Saturday.

NUIG began this contest brightly and fired two points inside the opening two minutes, with scores from Enda Tierney and Adam Gallagher.

Man of the match Conor McCarthy fired UCD’s opener in the sixth minute, but scores were rare at this stage for the Belfield boys who waited a further 14 minutes for their next score.

NUIG built up a 0-5 to 0-1 lead with Tierney, Damien Comer and Gallagher on target.

UCD came right back into the match thanks to Monaghan man McCarthy, who claimed their only goal 20 minutes in.

UCD fired four unanswered points midway through the half, including two from McCarthy to take a 1-5 to 0-6 lead, but NUIG levelled at the break, with Comer and Tierney taking scores.

A Seán Kelly goal put NUIG back into the lead, on a 1-8 to 1-6 scoreline on the restart.

Kieran Molloy came on in the second half for NUIG after earlier having played for Corofin as they claimed a spot in the All-Ireland club final. Photograph: Oisín Keniry/Inpho

Kieran Molloy celebrates after Corofin’s win over Moorefield at O’Connor Park in Tullamore. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Corofin’s Kieran Molloy fresh from winning an AIB All-Ireland Club semi-final a little over an hour earlier in Tullamore, came on moments after Kelly found the net, but it wasn’t double glory for him, as NUIG failed to kill off UCD’s challenge.

A trio of points, including an Eoin Lowry effort put UCD 1-9 to 1-8 ahead entering the final quarter.

NUIG lifted themselves again, with Mayo’s Adam Gallagher netting a 49th-minute goal to put them back ahead.

UCD levelled, but it looked like NUIG might take silverware when Gallagher edged them back in front on 57 minutes.

Two Liam Casey scores put UCD ahead 30 seconds into injury-time, and although the Tipperary man picked up a black card, UCD’s defence stood firm late on to secure the silverware.

UCD: C Manton; L Fortune, C O’Shea, C Mullally; P Healy, S Coen, J Feehan; B O’Sullivan, J Barry; L Casey (0-3), C McCarthy (1-6, three frees), C O’Callaghan (0-1); B Byrne, E O’Carroll (0-1), E Lowry (0-2).

Subs: B Ó Seanachain for Fortune (h/t); T Hayes for O’Carroll (58 mins).

NUI GALWAY: T O’Malley; S Brennan, S Mulkerrin, K McDonnell; C Kelly, R Greene, G O’Kelly-Lynch; C Darcy, P Cooke; A Gallagher (1-3, three frees), O Gallagher, E Tierney (0-3, one free); B Donovan, D Comer (0-3), S Kelly (1-0).

Subs: R O’Toole for C Kelly (34 mins); K Molloy for Greene (37); E Finnerty for O Gallagher (43); R Forde for Gallagher (46); N Mullen for D’Arcy (58).

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)