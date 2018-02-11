Rory Grugan sees Armagh edge past 14-man Longford

Late point clinches Division Three thriller after Andrew Farrell’s crucial dismissal
Rory Grugan’s late point gave Armagh victory over Longford. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Rory Grugan’s late point gave Armagh victory over Longford. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

Armagh 1-11 Longford 1-10

Armagh just managed to stave off the challenge of a defiant 14-man Longford in a pulsating Division Three encounter at the Athletic Grounds on Sunday.

The hosts only took the lead for the first time in the 75th minute when skipper Rory Grugan steered over a point after Ethan Rafferty had put the side back on terms with goal out of the blue.

Longford led by 0-8 to 0-5 at half-time and even though they played for the greater part with 14 players following the dismissal of Andrew Farrell, they stayed in touch until the crucial closing moments.

Kieran McGeeney’s side are very much in the frame for promotion after three successive victories while Longford, who showed considerable character and courage, are still capable of mounting a challenge for a Division Two spot.

Armagh: B Hughes; P Burns, A McKay, B Donaghy; N Rowland, G McCabe (0-1), M Shields; S Sheridan (0-1), C Vernon; R McShane, A Forker, N Grimley (0-1); R Grugan (0-3, 2f), B Crealey (0-1), E Rafferty (1-4). Subs: A Duffy for McShane (45), M Stevenson for Crealey (61), J McElroy for Donaghy (62), R Kennedy for Duffy (BC 70), A Findon for Sheridan (71), P Burns BC (76 - no replacement).

Yellow cards: McCabe (13), Grugan (26), Rafferty (37), Grimley (75). Black card: Duffy (70).

Longford: P Collum; P Fox, P McCormack, D McElligott (1-0); M Quinn (0-1), B Gilleran, D Mimnagh (0-1); D Gallagher, A Farrell; B McKeon, D McGivney (0-2, 2f), D Reynolds (0-2); R Smyth (0-3), C Berry, R Brady. Subs: P Foy for McCormack (13), J McGivney (0-1) for D McGivney (BC 20), R McEntire for Brady (47), D Quinn for Reynolds (71), D Masterson for Quinn (73).

Yellow cards: A Farrell (18), J McCormack (35), Gilleran (59). Black card : David McGivney (22). Red card: Farrell (38).

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan)

