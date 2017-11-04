Castlebar Mitchels pushed hard by Mohill before pulling away late on

Leitrim champions were level with Mayo side with 15 minutes to go
Danny Kirby and Eoghan O’Reilly of Castlebar Mitchels battle for breaking ball with Shane Quinn and Darren McLoughlin of Mohill during the AIB Connacht club SFC quarter-final at Elvery’s MacHale Park in Castlebar. Photograph: Dave Farrell/Inpho

Danny Kirby and Eoghan O’Reilly of Castlebar Mitchels battle for breaking ball with Shane Quinn and Darren McLoughlin of Mohill during the AIB Connacht club SFC quarter-final at Elvery’s MacHale Park in Castlebar. Photograph: Dave Farrell/Inpho

 

Castlebar Mitchels (Mayo) 0-16 Mohill (Leitrim) 0-11

Mayo champions Castlebar Mitchels had to call on all their experience and resources to finally see off the challenge of Leitrim side Mohill in Saturday’s Connacht club SFC quarter-final at MacHale Park.

The winners booked a semi-final place with Tourlestrane of Sligo at the same venue next Sunday.

Mohill were well in this game with 15 minutes remaining as the sides were tied at 0-9 apiece but the three-in-a-row Mayo champions found a new gear and a string of points from Neil Douglas (three), Cian Costello (three) and Danny Kirby helped to get the Mayo champions over the winning line

Castlebar kicked the first two points of the game from play inside four minutes and also had the last two points in the half to hold an interval lead of 0-7 to 0-5, with David Stenson nailing his third free and Eoghan O’ Reilly scoring the best point of a half which saw Mohill lead briefly-0-5 to 0-4.

Keith Beirne was top man for Mohill and he kept them in the game until the three-quarter mark when the Mayo champions kicked on.

CASTLEBAR MITCHELS: R Byrne; C Kyne, G McDonagh (0-1), D Newcombe, R O’Malley (0-1); N McCarney, E O Reilly (0-1); P Durcan, A Walsh (0-1); B Moran (0-2), J Durcan, D Kirby (0-1); C Costello (0-3), D Stenson (0-3, three frees), N Douglas (0-3).

Subs used: S Irwin for McCarney, A O’Boyle for Walsh, M Towey for O’Malley, M McCormack for Moran

MOHILL: P Tighe; J Mitchell, R Gallagher, O Madden (0-1); D Gordon, C Canning, C Kennedy; D McLoughlin, S Quinn; D Beck, S McGowan, K Keegan (0-1); R Kennedy (0-2), K Beirne (0-7, six frees), A McLoughlin.

Subs used: D Mitchell for D Gordon (inj), R Gordon for Beck, E Harkin for Madden.

Referee: M Duffy (Sligo).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.