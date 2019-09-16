Added Time: Talking Dublin’s history makers and a dispatch from Tokyo

Seán Moran and Keith Duggan discuss the Dubs while Gavin Cummiskey reports from Japan

 

Five-in-a-row, three-in-a-row, same but different. It’s all about the Dubs this mizzly Monday morning as they gathered up the men’s and women’s All-Irelands over the weekend, making their own bits of history align the way.

Seán Moran and Keith Duggan join us to talk about Saturday night’s replay in Croke Park and all that flowed from it. Dublin’s most impressive final victory came after one of the best first halves of football anyone can remember. And though the futures of Jim Gavin and Stephen Cluxton may be up in the air, there’s no sense that Dublin’s job is finished.

Joanne O’Riordan is on the line to talk about the rain-ruined women’s final, which Dublin came through in the end to beat Galway. They have changed in front of our very eyes over the years, from the team that threw away All-Ireland after All-Ireland at the start of the decade to comfortably the best team around now. Turns out it’s almost certainly down to Joanne trolling Sinead Goldrick in 2014.

And chiming in from downtown Tokyo, Gavin Cummiskey is on the line with news of Robbie Henshaw and Joey Carberry. More thrillingly, he brings tales of his unease in the face of basic Japanese good manners.

All in your Monday Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

