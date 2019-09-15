Dublin homecoming to take place on September 29th
Free family friendly event in honour of both football teams planned for Merrion Square
Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton lifts the Sam Maguire after leading his side to a fifth consecutive All-Ireland victory. Photograph: Oisín Keniry/Inpho
A homecoming event to mark Dublin’s fifth All-Ireland victory in a row is set to take place on the last weekend of September in the city centre.
Following the Dublin women’s senior football team victory in Sunday’s All-Ireland final, Dublin City Council announced that a free, family friendly homecoming for both winning teams would take place on Sunday, September 29th, between 1.30pm and 4.30pm in Merrion Square.
The men’s team defeated Kerry in a replay on Saturday while the women’s side overcame Galway in front of a record crowd at Croke Park on Sunday.
Lord Mayor of Dublin Paul McAuliffe offered his congratulations to both teams, describing their three-in-a-row and five-in-a-row victories as “phenomenal”. Mr McAuliffe also posted a photo of the Mansion House lit up in a blue in celebration of the two wins, writing that the building would remain blue “for a while yet”.