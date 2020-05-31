GAA’s return-to-play draft road map to be published in the coming days

‘Comprehensive plan’ for possible staging of Cúl Camps will also be outlined

Dick Clerkin chairs the GAA medical, scientific and welfare committee and is also on the association’s Covid-19 advisory group. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

Dick Clerkin chairs the GAA medical, scientific and welfare committee and is also on the association’s Covid-19 advisory group. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

 

The report of the GAA’s Covid-19 advisory group is imminent. This was confirmed on RTÉ’s Sunday Game by Dick Clerkin, chair of the Croke Park medical, scientific and welfare committee, who is a member of the advisory group.

Clerkin said that he hoped the draft road map back to activities for the GAA would issue “in the coming days”.

Asked for an update on the group’s activities, he replied:

“A lot of detailed work has gone on since the start of the advisory group on the overall return-to-play road map, taking into account that we’ve a lot of different groups of players, members, from recreational, juveniles, club, county and how that will look over the next number of months, again in line with the Government’s pathway.

“We’re at the final stages of putting together a draft document on that and we’ll hopefully be issuing that in the coming days.”

He also made reference to the Kellogg’s Cúl Camps, which according to GAA director general Tom Ryan in an interview last week are still part of the association’s plans, even if their staging can’t be guaranteed.

“Tom Ryan was quoted earlier in the week saying that hopefully, there might be some movement on the Cúl Camps because obviously, children and how they’ve been impacted over the past number of weeks means that people are conscious of the need to do something for them.

“An awful lot of work has gone on behind the scenes from the people involved there to put a really good, comprehensive plan – a safe plan – for Cúl Camps hopefully to be in a position to run by the end of the summer. But again, it’s all predicated on the fair wind we see at the minute continuing to blow and that we can move with the Government guidelines.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.