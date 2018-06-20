Dublin concerned with turnover of Croke Park pitch

Some concern has been expressed over the frequent turnover of the pitch covering at Croke Park this summer.

Eight days after staging back-to-back concerts by Taylor Swift last Friday and Saturday, Croke Park will stage this Sunday’s Leinster football final between Dublin and Laois. It will also stage three hurling matches this Saturday afternoon – the Christy Ring Cup final, the Nicky Rackard Cup final, and the Lory Meagher Cup final.

It will then be covered again for the all-seated Michael Bublé concert on Saturday July 7th before staging the first of the new Super 8 stages the following weekend, July 14th/15th.

Last month, Croke Park was also the venue for The Rolling Stones concert.

“It is demanding, let’s hope it doesn’t rain,” said Dublin manager Jim Gavin, who also expressed his confidence that Croke Park’s pitch manager Stuart Wilson would keep the playing surface up to usual standards.

“Stuart does a fantastic job, I was only talking to him before the throw-in the last day (against Longford) and I was remarking how well he gets the pitch.

“They are an outstanding grounds team in Croke Park and no doubt they did their very best, but probably the administration doesn’t help them by putting them in that situation in trying to turn that pitch around in six days.

“All I am interested in is Sunday, can’t help what the pitch is like. I know Stuart and the boys will do a fantastic job and will do their part. And in fairness, it has been in great condition but has to be challenging for them.”

None of the Dublin players, according to Gavin, complained about the pitch surface in recent seasons: “They’ve never said it to me. Not once.

“But obviously we were looking in at other games that were played. The traction sometimes isn’t what it should be on a wet day so hopefully it doesn’t rain. I don’t think rain is forecast.”

Dublin will play two of their Super 8 games at Croke Park; should they lose to Laois on Sunday, it also means Croke Park would be unavailable for their fourth-round qualifier, which is scheduled for July 7th/8th.