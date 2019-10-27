Donegal final goes to a second replay

Gaoth Dobhair 0-14 Naomh Conaill 1-11 (after extra-time)

By the time the sun had set and the lights came on, there was still nothing between Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Conaill as the Donegal football final goes to a second replay.

Back they’ll go to Ballybofey on Wednesday night for a third instalment when, come what may, there will be a victor.

Naomh Conaill came back from the brink in extra-time and then went into a short-lived lead when Ethan O’Donnell fisted over. That looked enough, but Seaghan Ferry levelled in the 82nd minute of a gripping afternoon.

The day began with Charles McGuinness firing to the net with a 10th minute penalty for Naomh Conaill. Despite that, Gaoth Dobhair led by the break, 0-6 to 1-2, with Eamon McGee and Cian Mulligan scoring just before the changeover to put them in from.

Odhrán Mac Niallais hit six points for Gaoth Dobhair, who led by two heading for the last seven minutes. However, Ciaran Thompson landed a free from the tightest of angles to force extra-time.

In extra-time Odhrán Mac Niallais scored a point from a penalty as Gaoth Dobhair went three ahead.

Naomh Conaill crept back and inched in front only for Ferry to seal another day. Both clubs had been emailed by the county board during the week to get their thoughts on a penalty shootout. Neither responded and they go again on Wednesday.

Gaoth Dobhair: C Sweeney; G McFadden, N McGee, S Ferry (0-1); N Friel, D McBride, J Ó Baoill (0-1); M Carroll (0-1), E McGee (0-1); D Ó Baoill (0-1), O Mac Niallais (0-6, 0-2f, 0-1 pen), N Ó Baoill; C Mulligan (0-2), K Cassidy, G McBride. Subs: E Collum (0-1, 0-1f) for G McBride (23), P McGee for D McBride (45), E Harkin for Collum (60), G McBride and D McBride for Harkin and P McGee (h-t, e-t)

Naomh Conaill: S McGrath; U Doherty, AJ Gallagher, K McGettigan; E O’Donnell (0-1), Anthony Thompson, E Waide; Ciaran Thompson (0-2, 0-1f), L McLoone; B McDyer, E McGettigan (0-3, 0-3f), E Doherty (0-2); J Mac Ceallabhuí (0-1), C McGuinness (1-0, 1-0 pen), K Gallagher. Subs: M Boyle for Gallagher (40 mins), D Molloy (0-2) for Waide (45), N Byrne for Gallagher (46, black card), D Gallagher for McGuinness (53), Gallagher for McDyer (extra-time), McDyer for Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí (h-t, e-t), J O’Malley for D Gallagher (78), Aaron Thompson for U Doherty (80)

Referee: J White (Killybegs)