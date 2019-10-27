Cork SFC Final: Connolly’s scoring spree helps Nemo Rangers make to a happy 21st

Half-forward hits the back of the net twice in the space of 30 seconds at Páirc Uí Rinn

Luke Connolly celebrates scoring his and Nemo Rangers’ second goal during the Cork SFC final at Páirc Uí Rinn. Photograph: Oisín Keniry/Inpho

Nemo Rangers 2-8 Duhallow 0-10

Nemo Rangers came of age by winning their 21st Cork football title despite scoring only two points in the second half at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday.

They seemed to have the game wrapped up by half-time, turning around 2-6 to 0-2 in front and in total control,

Luke Connolly claimed both goals in a devastating 30-second burst. The first came after 22 minutes, when Stephen Cronin played him in for an expert finish.

Nemo won the kick-out and Connolly scored at the second time of asking after his initial effort rebounded from goalkeeper Patrick Doyle.

And when Connolly added a free just before the break it meant Nemo had scored 2-4 without response.

Duhallow, though, fought bravely in the second half, restricting Nemo to just a Connolly free and a Paul Kerrigan point from play in the 40th minute, but the much needed goal never materialised.

Goalkeeper Micheál Aodh Martin turned an Anthony O’Connor piledriver over and then denied Daniel O’Connell late on as the divisional side paid for a poor first half.

NEMO RANGERS: MA Martin; B Murphy, A O’Reilly, A Cronin; K O’Donovan, S Cronin, J Horgan; A O’Donovan, J McDermott; L Connolly (2-4, three frees), P Kerrigan (0-1), C O’Brien (0-1); M Cronin (0-2), B O’Driscoll (capt), C Horgan.

Subs: C Dalton for O’Driscoll (52 mins), P Morgan for Horgan and R Dalton for O’Brien (both 58).

DUHALLOW: P Doyle (Knocknagree); J McLoughlin (Kanturk), B Daly (Newmarket), M Mahoney (Knocknagree); K Cremin (Boherbue) (0-1), K Crowley (Millstreet) (0-1), L O’Neill (Kanturk) (capt); P Walsh (Kanturk), A Walsh (Kanturk); F O’Connor (Knocknagree) (0-1), E McSweeney (Knocknagree) (0-2), C O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe); A O’Connor (Knocknagree) (0-2, one free), S Hickey (Rockchapel), D O’Connor (Ballydesmond) (0-2, one free).

Subs: I Walsh (Kanturk) (0-1) for D O’Connor (40 mins), K Buckley (Knocknagree) for Mahoney (44), D O’Connell (Kanturk) for Daly (50), B O’Connor (Newmarket) for F O’Connor (55), D O’Keeffe (Newmarket) for A O’Connor (60+2).

Referee: J Ryan (Cork).

