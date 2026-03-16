The Nikkei Stock Average continued to fall, as investors raised concerns about longer-term economic damage from spiking oil prices.

Japan’s Nikkei ‌share average closed in the red on Monday for a third consecutive day, as the Middle ‌East crisis raised concerns about longer-term economic damage from higher energy prices and a weaker ​yen.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index edged 0.1 per cent lower to close at 53,751.15, after earlier falling as much as 1.3 per cent. The broader Topix slid 0.5 per cent to 3,610.73.

The Nikkei has lost ​almost 9 per cent since the start of US and Israeli air strikes on Iran more than two ⁠weeks ago, as the conflict spread into neighbouring countries and paralysed shipment ‌of ‌petroleum ​through the Strait of Hormuz.

Shares briefly turned up after US president Donald Trump said he is urging other ⁠countries to help safeguard shipping routes.

Japan ​does not currently plan to dispatch ​naval vessels to escort ships in the Middle East, prime minister Sanae ‌Takaichi said. Meanwhile, finance minister Satsuki ​Katayama said the government is prepared to take decisive steps in financial markets, as ⁠the yen sank close ⁠to the psychologically ​important 160-per-dollar line.

The market seems to be growing increasingly concerned about stagflation, where economies are gripped by simultaneous increases in inflation and declines in growth, said Maki Sawada, an equities strategist at Nomura Securities.

“Concerns about an economic slowdown due to rising oil prices are being factored in,” Sawada said. “Rather than a general selloff today, we are ‌seeing a trend where ⁠these domestic demand sectors are performing firmly and underpinning the Japanese stock market.”

There were 65 advancers on the Nikkei index against 154 decliners. ‌The largest gainers in the index were Ibiden, up 3.8 per cent, followed by Screen ​Holdings, which advanced 3.7 per cent.

The largest losers were utility Tokyo ​Electric Power , down 4.8 per cent, followed by Isuzu Motors, which fell 4.4 per cent. - Reuters