Israeli police kill two young Palestinian boys and their parents in West Bank

A man carries the body of five-year-old Mohammed Bani Odeh during the funeral for four members of the same family killed by Israeli soldiers in the Israeli-occupied West Bank's northern town of Tamoun on Sunday. Israel said troops opened fire over a perceived safety threat. Photograph: John Wessels/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli police have killed two young Palestinian brothers and their parents in the occupied West Bank, shooting all four in the head and face as the family returned from a Ramadan shopping trip.

Mohammed (5), Othman (7) – who was blind and had special needs, their mother Waad Bani Odeh (35), and father Ali Bani Odeh (37), were driving through their home town of Tamoun late on Saturday when Israeli forces opened fire.

Israeli forces target Palestinians with near total impunity in the occupied West Bank, where the last attack that led to a homicide indictment was a 2019 shooting, according to legal data compiled by the Israeli human rights group Yesh Din.

Since then Israeli forces have killed more than 1,400 people in the West Bank, including more than 320 children and over 30 women, UN figures show. Israeli settlers killed at least 44 other Palestinians.

The Bani Odeh family were killed just hours after Israeli settlers shot and killed Amir Moatasem Odeh (28), in Qusra south of Nablus. The attackers also stabbed his father, Moatasem Awda, who was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

There has been a surge of Israeli violence against Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank since Israel and the US launched their war on Iran at the end of February.

Over two weeks, Israeli settlers have shot six civilians dead during invasions of Palestinian olive groves, villages and grazing land, and one man died after inhaling military-grade teargas used by the Israeli army.

The attack on the Bani Odeh family brought the number of Palestinians killed to 11. Two brothers survived the shooting. Khaled (11), the oldest of the siblings, said he had heard his mother crying and his father praying before they died.

After the gunfire stopped, Israeli border police dragged him out of the wreckage, taunted him about the murders of his family and attacked him. One of the Israelis said, “We killed dogs,” he told Reuters.

Mustafa (8) and Khaled (11) in the West Bank a day after their parents and two brothers were killed by Israeli gunfire. Photograph: David M Halbfinger/The New York Times

Relatives pray during the funeral of four members of the Palestinian Bani Odeh family in Tamoun village, near the West Bank city of Tubas, on Sunday. Photograph Alaa Badarneh/EPA

Mourners carry the bodies of four members of the Bani Odeh family in Tamoun village, West Bank. Photograph: Alaa Badarneh/EPA

The family had been in the nearby city of Nablus to buy clothes for the upcoming Eid, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Families often stay up late in a month when adults fast during daylight hours.

“What did this family do? They went to buy Eid necessities, and to put a smile on those children’s faces,” said Mansour Abu Islam, a neighbour and cousin of Ali. “This is clear evidence that Palestinian lives have no value.”

The gunmen were part of an undercover unit who were not in uniform and were driving a car with Palestinian licence plates, Abu Islam said.

Israeli forces opened fire without warning, Khaled said in an interview from hospital. After the shooting, an Israeli asked him who had been in the car. “I said: ‘My father, my mother, my three brothers, and me,’ He said: ‘You are lying,’ and then they started beating and kicking me.”

All four victims were shot in the head and face, and Ali, who was driving, was also shot in the chest and left hand, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The two surviving boys sustained shrapnel wounds in the eye and the head, their grandmother, Najah al-Subhi, told the Associated Press.

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Israeli forces initially prevented ambulances reaching the scene, the Palestinian Red Crescent said in a statement. The military later towed the family car away, according to witness accounts and video shared on social media.

The Palestinian ministry of foreign affairs said the killings were “a shocking act of extrajudicial execution”, carried out by Israeli forces exploiting global attention on the war with Iran.

“Such crimes, alongside the escalating violence carried out by Israeli settlers across the occupied West Bank, are not isolated incidents, but part of a broader and systematic campaign aimed at the destruction and forced displacement of the Palestinian people,” the ministry said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the Israeli police said the Bani Odeh family had been killed during a joint operation with the Israeli military. Forces opened fire on the vehicle when they “perceived an immediate threat” after it accelerated, the statement said.

Asked what threat was posed by four young children and their unarmed parents, or whether the shooting violated Israeli rules of engagement, the police and military declined to comment.

The police and military were in the area to “arrest wanted suspects believed to be involved in terrorist activity”, the statement said. “The circumstances of the incident are under review by the relevant authorities.” No arrests were reported on Sunday.

The Israeli military has command responsibility for all forces operating in occupied Palestine. A spokesperson said border police killed the Bani Odeh family and declined to comment further, referring all questions to the police.

Israeli airstrikes in central Gaza on Sunday killed 12 people, medics and the interior ministry said. A pregnant woman was bombed with her husband and son in Nuseirat, and another strike hit a senior police officer and eight others from his team in the entrance to Zawayda town, AP reported. – Guardian