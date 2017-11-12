Australia seal first Test in Adelaide against goal-shy Irish

Australia 63 Ireland 53

Australia had 10 points to spare in winning the first Test of the 2017 International Rules series in Adelaide on Sunday morning.

Ireland’s only goal of the game came in the second quarter, via Michael Murphy, as they were outscored two goals, 13 overs and 12 behinds; to one goal, 13 overs and eight behinds. Monaghan forward Conor McManus scored seven of those overs.

During a strong final quarter by the visitors, in which the excellent Murphy and McManus scored two overs apiece, Ireland scored seven overs to halt the Australian momentum and reduce their lead from 15 to 10 points.

During that period Australia got a crucial goal to cement the Test victory, in which their use of an extra man in defence caused a wasteful Irish attack trouble.

Ultimately the Australian’s dominance in the third quarter, and Ireland’s inability to take their goal chances proved the difference.

The teams meet again in six days for a sellout in Perth. Pearce Hanley is likely to sit that out after suffering a suspected broken hand in the second quarter.