All you need to know about the draw for round four of the qualifiers

The eight teams vying for the remaining four spots in the Super 8s will find out their Round Four qualifier opponents on Monday morning.

The qualifier draw will be broadcast live on Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1 just after 8.30am and also shown live on gaa.ie.

It will not be an entirely open draw as Armagh - who hit 1-7 late on to beat Clare earlier on Saturday - cannot face Ulster finalists Fermanagh because they already met in this year’s Championship. Neither can Monaghan as they also lost out to the Ernesiders during the Ulster campaign.

The other three defeated provincial finalists are Roscommon, Cork and Laois. They will each face one of Kildare, Tyrone, Monaghan and Armagh.

Monaghan, one of two Division One teams remaining in the qualifiers, had far too much for Leitrim on Saturday. Tyrone won their third match in a row as they had four points to spare against Cavan in Brewster Park, while Kildare ended a week of venue drama with a win over Mayo in Newbridge to prove that home advantage does matter.

The GAA have said that venues will be determined by the CCCC: “The match venues and times will be confirmed by the CCCC on Monday afternoon with the fixtures scheduled for weekend of 7th and 8th July. All matches will be required to finish on the day under the new Championship protocols.”

Round three winners

Kildare

Tyrone

Monaghan

Armagh

Beaten provincial finalists

Roscommon

Cork

Laois

Fermanagh