Gavin Devlin appointed as Louth manager on a three-year term

Tyrone native worked as Mickey Harte’s assistant previously; Ciarán Meenagh set for Derry job

Gavin Devlin has been appointed as Louth manager on a three-year term. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inph0
Gordon Manning
Tue Jul 22 2025 - 21:28

Gavin Devlin has been appointed Louth senior football manager. The Tyrone native, who was Mickey Harte’s assistant manager in Louth from 2021-2023, has been handed a three-year term and succeeds Ger Brennan in the Wee County role.

Brennan this season guided Louth to a first Leinster SFC triumph in 68 years but the Dubliner surprisingly stepped down at the end of their championship campaign.

Devlin is a familiar figure in Louth GAA circles as he was appointed the county’s director of underage football last July. Peter Dooley, a coach under Brennan, will be Devlin’s assistant manager.

“We are delighted to welcome Gavin and Peter into their new leadership roles with the Louth senior footballers,” said Louth chairman Seán McClean.

“Both men bring a wealth of knowledge, experience, and passion for Louth football. Gavin and Peter’s deep understanding of our player pathway and talent in the county give us a great combination for the future.

“This appointment represents a continued commitment to building on our recent progress and driving Louth forward at all levels. We wish them every success.”

Meanwhile, Ciarán Meenagh is expected to be appointed as Derry’s new manager.

Meenagh had taken on the role on an interim basis after Rory Gallagher stepped away prior to the 2023 Ulster final. Meenagh managed the team for the rest of that season but has been a selector with the Down footballers for the past two season.

However, it appears Meenagh is Derry’s preferred choice to succeed Paddy Tally with the Oak Leaf footballers for 2026.

