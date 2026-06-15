Cork manager John Cleary turns the Jim McGuinness algorithm upside down

Hats off to Cork manager John Cleary, who became only the second manager to get the better of Jim McGuinness twice in championship football and the first to do it with the same county.

Malachy O’Rourke guided Monaghan to an Ulster final win over McGuinness’s Donegal in 2013 and repeated the feat with Tyrone last year in the All-Ireland. Cleary, though, has managed it twice with the Rebels, having been at the helm when they took down McGuinness’s men in 2024 as well.

Interestingly, when Cork beat Donegal in that match two years ago, they hit the net three times. McGuinness’s sides have always prided themselves on not leaking majors, as his record shows. Saturday marked the Glenties man’s 45th championship outing as manager and in that time, they have kept an impressive 30 clean sheets.

The theory was that goals were essential in taking down a McGuinness-managed side – as was the case when Mayo hit four in the 2013 quarter-final, Cork’s three in 2024 and Down’s three in Ulster this year.

Remarkably, on just three occasions under McGuinness have Donegal kept a clean sheet and still lost. This happened in the infamous 2011 All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin, the aforementioned 2013 Ulster final against Monaghan and on Saturday versus Cork – which makes Cork’s achievement even more impressive.

Monaghan's Rory Beggan signs autographs after his team's victory against Roscommon in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship round 2B match at St Tiernach's Park, Monaghan. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

All indicators pointed to a Monaghan win

It’s not easy being a pundit, making predictions only for some wise-after-the-fact smartass to come along with an enlightened take. But that’s the game, so here goes.

“In a word, Monaghan or Roscommon?” asked Gráinne McElwain on GAA+ just before throw-in on Saturday.

Both Paddy McBrearty and Paddy Andrews opted for the Rossies without hesitation, as did Michael Meehan on co-commentary, although he did clarify that it was “by no means a dead cert”.

In hindsight, home advantage was always likely to be huge for Monaghan and so it proved.

Discounting the 2025 match between the sides at a neutral venue, they have met seven times since 2017 at home and away venues and the home team has won all seven. The neutral-venue meeting – the 2025 Division Two final at Croke Park – went to Monaghan.

Offaly's Marcas Dalton is challenged by Dylan Furlong of Wexford during Saturday's Tailteann Cup quarter-final at O'Connor Park, Offaly. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Faithful triumph makes sense

The Schemozzle drew readers’ attention to Offaly’s revival a few weeks ago and it has continued apace, with a big win over Wexford catapulting them into the last four of the Tailteann Cup.

Then again, maybe it shouldn’t be a surprise as although the Faithful lost all seven league games, they were the highest-finishing National League team in the Tailteann quarter-finals (16th).

Down were next (17th) and are also through to the semis, as are Fermanagh (24th), while Wicklow (27th) are the only basement league team still standing in the competition. The Garden County finished third in a ludicrously-close Division Four, two points off top and two off seventh.

Wicklow came from nine down to beat Antrim and make the semis for the second successive year.

Cavan’s Conor Brady (left) reacts to a missed chance during his team's defeat to Dublin at Breffni Park, Cavan, on Sunday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Faltering Cavan out with a whimper

A difficult year for Cavan saw them win just two matches, against Kildare and Offaly, who were both relegated from Division Two.

Before Sunday’s loss to Dublin, they had scored 5-35, with just 38 per cent of that total coming from one-pointers, which was the lowest of any side in the All-Ireland series this year.

Against Dublin, they scored 0-16. It was the lowest score, by a distance, of the eight teams competing in the All-Ireland – with 0-12 coming from one-pointers.

In contrast, the Dubs are the white-flag leaders with 92 one-pointers from their total of 122 points, equating to 75 per cent of their total score.

Quote

“Yeah, look, it’s quality to be fair.” – Cork’s Ruairí Deane wasn’t getting too excited when speaking to the Southern Star on the pitch at MacCumhaill Park after his side’s win. (“A huge day in Ballybofey . . .” was the reasonable opening gambit from the reporter.)

Number: 24

Years since Louth’s last win over Ulster opposition in the championship, when they beat Monaghan in Clones in the All-Ireland qualifiers.