Man (50s) killed in Skerries 100 motorcycle race in Dublin

The scene of the fatal incident at the Skerries 100 in Dublin. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

A man in his 50s has died after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash during a road race in Skerries, north Co Dublin on Sunday.

Shortly before 12pm, emergency services and gardaí were alerted to the incident that happened at Duke’s Bend, Baldongan.

The man, who had been competing in the Skerries 100 motorcycle race, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement shared on social media, the Loughshinny Motorcycle Supporters Club, which organises the race, said: “A competitor has sadly passed away following a tragic accident that occurred during a race which took place today.”

It added: “Further information will be released as soon as next of kin has been informed.”

The coroner has been notified and an examination of the scene will be carried out by forensic collision investigators.

Sunday’s fatal crash is one of a number motorsport racing incidents in recent weeks.

Last week, Cork man James Walsh died following a crash at the Tandragee 100 motorcyle race in Co Armagh.

Separately, last month, a teenage boy died and two others were injured following a crash during the Donegal International Rally.

The Skerries 100 is an important event in the Irish motorsport calendar and this year marked its return after a four-year hiatus due to rising insurance concerns.

Northern Ireland rider William Dunlop was the last rider to lose his life at the Skerries 100, when he died in 2018.