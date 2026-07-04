Men accused of going on €5,000 shopping spree with stolen card barred from parts of Dublin city

Ionut Cozma (40), left, and his co-accused Nixon Marian Malinte (36), right, leave Dublin District Court after appearing on charges in connection with an alleged €5,000 bank card theft and fraud spree in Dublin city centre. Photograph: Tom Tuite

Two men accused of going on a €5,000 shopping spree with a woman’s stolen bank card have been barred from large sections of Dublin city centre.

Nixon Marian Malinte (36), of no fixed abode, and Ionut Cozma (40), Sheriff Street, appeared at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

They were charged with theft and fraud offences alleged to have occurred on June 28th, at Mary Street, Henry Street and the Jervis Shopping Centre.

The defendants lacked legal representation due to ongoing industrial action by solicitors in a dispute with Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan over the introduction of a €520 flat-fee legal aid payment for District Court cases, regardless of the number of hearings.

Garda Sarah Dolan told the court the pair made no reply when charged.

She agreed to bail, subject to conditions pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Judge Michele Finan imposed the terms sought, telling Malinte he must surrender his passport and not leave the State.

The two men were ordered to stay out of O’Connell Street, Henry Street, Abbey Street and Bachelors Walk.

The co-defendants are accused of stealing €900 worth of goods from Arnotts department store and each face two counts of attempting to use the woman’s bank card to buy €1,785 worth of goods from Currys and JD Sports.

It is further alleged that they stole €228 worth of property from Foot Locker on O’Connell Street and attempted to use the card to buy €266 worth of goods on two occasions from Lifestyle Sports.

Malinte, a Romanian national, had the assistance of a court interpreter for the hearing.

The judge heard he is currently unemployed, has just returned to Ireland from Switzerland, and is applying for a PPS number because he is not on social welfare yet. His bail conditions require him to sign on daily at a local Garda station.

Cozma told the court he was working and earning €600 a week. He sought clarification regarding his access to Moore Street, where he needs to go for work.

The judge told him he had permission to go there, but must stay out of the other locations she had listed. He was also ordered to sign on at his local Garda station three times a week.

Both men, who have yet to enter a plea, were remanded on bail to appear again on September 24th.