Clare need something out of the ordinary against revitalised Limerick

Limerick goalkeeper Nickie Quaid keeps his eye on the sliotar as Barry Nash, Declan Hannon and Dan Morrissey line up to tackle David Reidy of Clare during a Munster SHC round-one match at Cusack Park, Co Clare, in 2024. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

All-Ireland SHC semi-final: Limerick v Clare, Croke Park, Sunday, 4pm – Live RTÉ 2 & BBC Two

The rivalry that defined the revived Munster round-robin immediately after Covid looks diminished. At their peak, Clare were able to go toe-to-toe with Limerick in championship matches, even if they never managed a provincial title.

Ironically, their worst outing until this campaign was two years ago in the Munster final, but they bounced back to win the All-Ireland. Since then, injuries have exacted a heavy toll.

Despite that, they nearly got out of the province again last year, but injured players didn’t recover in time. This season appeared to have resolved that, but a disastrous All-Ireland quarter-final has placed a question mark over Conor Cleary – who was having his best match in a while – and David McInerney, the defensive spine against Dublin.

They will get every chance to prove their fitness, but it creates all sorts of pressure on the defence which is also short Conor Leen, who replaced Cleary two weeks ago but who has picked up a hamstring injury.

Clare’s Munster championship was streaky, the high-scoring wins over Waterford and Tipperary balanced by a couple of trimmings from Cork and Limerick. The intention may have been simply to get into the All-Ireland series. But previously, Brian Lohan’s teams squared up to opponents in all fixtures.

So, this performance will have to be exceptional because Limerick’s intent so far hasn’t wavered at all as they chase the recapture of the All-Ireland. At times, they have gone on the blink – for periods in the round-robin matches against Cork and Waterford – but they have generally finished well.

Cian Lynch of Limerick breaks clear of Cork's Ger Millerick during the National Hurling League Division 1A final at the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, in April. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

For John Kiely, this has been far closer to their preferred modus operandi as opposed to last year’s disrupted provincial campaign, which left them without their Munster title and more significantly with an unaccustomed, tight schedule. Two weeks after losing that final to Cork, Limerick were failing to keep up with Dublin.

This time around, they have beaten by 15 points the Clare team that subsequently defeated Dublin by 13.

If anything summarised Clare’s patchy season, it was the Limerick match and the way their opponents as Division 1A winners lorded it over the Division 1B winners, as if copper-fastening the league differential.

We can expect a more spirited display from Clare this weekend because regardless of their injury list, they will know that redemption is required after the Ennis blowout.

Kiely reduced the difference that day to shooting accuracy. “We took our chances today. I think our efficiency will be up around 80 per cent this week, so I think that’s where the difference is.”

This was all the more commendable for the absence of Cian Lynch and Aaron Gillane, both of whom are named for Sunday.

Clare goalkeeper Éibhear Quilligan excelled during his team's All-Ireland SHC quarter-final victory against Dublin two weeks ago. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Clare manager Brian Lohan made big changes for the next match against Tipperary and got a heartening response, but that defensive realignment is jeopardised by injury.

Against Tipp, veteran John Conlon had a huge match, but at 37 can he be expected to thrive in the quick traffic Limerick can generate through the middle? He wasn’t started in the Dublin match.

A fortnight ago, when Clare decided to vary their approach beyond short unopposed restarts, the longer deliveries were gobbled up by Dublin as they mounted a charge to cut back the half-time deficit. Limerick would undoubtedly feast on that sort of opportunity.

Individually, Kiely’s team have been giving much improved individual performances around the field. Nickie Quaid is in All Star territory – to be fair, opposite number Éibhear Quilligan has also excelled, making sure the last time out that Dublin didn’t get notions from green flags – and Kyle Hayes is far more comfortable on the wing than at centre back.

That focus is possible because Will O’Donoghue has been so accomplished at centre back, sitting in front of the full backs and providing a formidable presence.

Clare will take some comfort from the improving form of their two Hurlers of the Year, Tony Kelly and Shane O’Donnell, who had his best match of the year against Dublin, while Kelly scored a useful 0-4 from play.

A full-strength Clare could be depended on to give this a real rattle, but there are too many questions over availability for a revitalised Limerick not to confirm this year’s trajectory to date.

Verdict: Limerick