Man dies after becoming unresponsive while being restrained in Cork pub

The incident happened in a pub in Riverstick, according to An Garda Síochána.

A man (30s) has died following an incident in a pub in Cork on Saturday evening.

Gardaí say that they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death of the man who became unresponsive when he was being restrained.

The man, believed to be from eastern Europe, was in a pub in Riverstick between Cork and Kinsale, when he allegedly became unruly sometime between 8pm and 9pm and was ejected, but attempted to return again.

It’s understood that a number of people attempted to restrain him, but the man collapsed and became unresponsive, and the emergency services were called.

First responders, paramedics and gardaí worked on the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene by a local doctor. His body remained at the scene overnight as gardaí declared the bar a crime scene and cordoned off the area.

Garda have requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office and State Pathologist, Dr Sallyanne Collis will carry out a preliminary examination of the man’s body at the scene before his remains are removed to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem examination.

Gardaí technical experts have also begun an examination of the scene, and it’s understood that gardaí are checking for CCTV footage to see if the incident was captured on camera. It’s believed that there were between 20 and 30 people in the bar at the time.

The garda investigation will be determined by the pathologist’s examination into what exactly caused the man’s death.