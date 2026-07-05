All-Ireland hurling semi-final live updates: Limerick and Clare renew acquaintances at Croke Park

Fixtures

All-Ireland SHC semi-final: Clare v Limerick, Croke Park, 4pm

All-Ireland Minor Football Final: Cork v Tyrone, St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 2pm

All-Ireland Senior Camogie quarter-final: Tipperary 0-10 Clare 0-4 (HT)

All-Ireland Women’s Football quarter-final: Galway v Mayo, 5.45pm

53 Mins: Áine O’Loughlin hit the back of the net for Clare, but it’s too, little too late at this stage. Tipperary 3-17 Clare 1-11

All-Ireland Minor Football Final; half-time: Cork 0-6 Tyrone 1-10

45 Mins: Another great goal for Tipp, this time a low finish from midfielder Clodagh McIntyre. Tipperary 3-14 Clare 0-9

30 Mins: Cork have a bit of a purple patch towards the end of the first half, but they don’t capitalise on the chances. Cork 0-5 Tyrone 1-10

41 Mins: Caoimhe Stakelum buries Tipp’s second of the game, putting this one out of sight you would think. Tipperary 2-13 Clare 0-7

25 Mins: Vincent Gormley is hauled down while through on goal, so it’s a Tyrone penalty. Aodhan Corry dispatches it to the net. Cork 0-4 Tyrone 1-10

22 Mins: Tyrone look well in control in the minor football final. Cork 0-4 Tyrone 0-10

35 Mins: A Roisin Howard goal has Tipp well in control of their quarter-final in Croke Park. Tipp 1-11 Clare 0-6

Tyrone have made a strong start to the All-Ireland Minor final, with their last five scores being consecutive. 13 Mins: Cork 0-3 Tyrone 0-6

All-Ireland Camogie quarter-finals; half-time: Clare 0-4 Tipperary 0-10

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the second All-Ireland hurling semi-final and all the other championship action around the country today.

The winner of today’s Clare-Limerick matchup will face off against Galway in two weeks’ time to decide where the Liam McCarthy Cup will reside for the year. Galway bucked the odds with a convincing win over Cork, but can Clare do the same to Limerick today? That will be settled in Croke Park today, with throw-in at 4pm.

Meanwhile, the All-Ireland minor football final between Cork and Tyrone gets underway from 2pm at St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge.

Tipperary are currently facing Clare in the Camogie quarter-finals, while later this evening Mayo take on Galway in the football quarter-finals at 5.45pm.