Caoimhe Stakelum shines for clinical Tipperary as Clare rue wastefulness

Tipperary have booked their tickets play Cork in the semi-finals of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie championship on their home turf of Semple Stadium in three weeks. Their place was secured after a third-quarter burst ensured more than enough breathing space to cope with Clare’s late purple patch, winning 3-20 to 3-13.

The draw was made immediately after the game. Champions Galway will take on Saturday’s quarter-final victors, Kilkenny, as part of a double header in Thurles.

Tipperary led by six points, 0-10 to 0-4, at half-time. They had seven points on the board by the time Andrea O’Keeffe got Clare off the mark with a spectacular score in the 24th minute.

The half-time scoreline wasn’t a true reflection of proceedings, though. The Bannerwomen were competing well with their opponents and only for some wayward shooting, the points difference would have been less.

Their wastefulness extended beyond the nine wides, with some disappointing decision-making ending with balls dropping short. At the end, they had 15 wides and the cruciate injury suffered by their scoring talisman Lorna McNamara last month was keenly felt.

With Clare Hehir’s fellow joint-skipper, Abby Walsh, excelling in the heart of the Clare defence, there was plenty of supply. Unfortunately, Clare couldn’t make it count in any meaningful way until a late scoring flurry, but by then it was too late.

They netted three times from the 50th minute, courtesy of an Ellen Casey brace from a free and penalty and a goal from the always-threatening Áine O’Loughlin.

In contrast, Tipperary were far more economical. Last year’s minor star, Caoimhe Stakelum, has appeared to make the transition to senior fare with ease. She scored the winning goal as the Premier beat Waterford in the Munster final and she made it look easy again here when splitting the posts early on. It was her first impressive act on the way to the official player-of-the-match award.

O’Brien, Clodagh McIntyre and Karin Blair were just some of the others who shone in the blue and gold.

Eimear McGrath hit the target from a free soon after Stakelum’s opener and would go on to register five points in the opening half, with four from placed balls.

There was a lengthy stoppage when Caoimhe Maher was treated and left the fray. Maher’s left knee appeared to buckle as she attempted to change direction under pressure. Heffernan admitted afterwards that it could be a significant injury, though they would stay hopeful until the results of a scan.

Conceding a goal 29 seconds after the restart made it very difficult for Clare. O’Brien’s pace and elusiveness created the chance for Róisín Howard to shoot to the net with a ground shot.

A 39th-minute goal from Stakelum, after a quickly taken free from McGrath, was added to by McIntyre six minutes later. With 16 points between the sides now, Tipp began to empty their bench.

Two extra-time goals from substitute Katie Nolan separated Kilkenny from their obdurate neighbours Waterford in the other quarter-final. Nolan’s goals got them over the line in a dramatic game, with the final scoreline 2-19 to 1-19.

The dual All Star’s influence was crucial to the victory, but she could also thank Steffi Fitzgerald for the assists. Kilkenny, in truth, many heroes. Laura Murphy was an inspirational operator around the middle third, scoring five points from play and working through a massive amount of ball.