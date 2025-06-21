David Clifford hat-trick helps Kerry beat Cavan

All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final: Kerry 3-20 Cavan 1-17

Kerry march on to the last eight but plenty of questions remain unanswered following this win over a Cavan side who came from 13 down to just four before running out of gas in Killarney.

At half-time, Kerry, having played with the wind, led by 10 points, which flattered Cavan. The final score of the half was a monster two-pointer from 50 metres by Paddy Lynch; to that point, Cavan had registered just three shots from play – one wide, one blocked, one point – while Kerry squandered a hatful of chances.

To their credit, Cavan dug in after the break and, implausibly, cut the gap to four points at one stage and certainly had the Kingdom rattled. However, they couldn’t push on and Kerry regrouped, closing it out comfortably but certainly not boosting their All-Ireland credentials in the process.

Kerry kicked eight first-half wides and hit the woodwork twice as they completely dominated the opening 35 minutes, despite losing Diarmuid O’Connor to injury just three minutes in.

Once David Clifford scorched along the end-line, holding off Niall Carolan, and rolled home the opening goal, there was a sense of inevitability about things.

GOAL

David Clifford rips through defence and jersey



Let's get these GAA Football Premlinary Quarter-Finals started with @Kerry_Official 🆚 @CavanCoBoardGaa #KERVCAV pic.twitter.com/0fR6pmQL1H — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 21, 2025

Dylan Geaney fisted over to make it 1-3 to 0-2 and when Carolan went off on a black card, Kerry tacked on 1-3 unanswered and put things to bed early. A two-pointer from Clifford, who had five metres to spare, was followed by the Fossa man’s second goal.

Cavan coughed up possession in the full-forward line and Clifford orchestrated the move, playing a one-two with Paul Murphy before smashing home via the post. Nineteen minutes, 2-6 to 0-2 – game, set and match, or so it seemed.

A 47-metre free from Lynch stopped the bleeding but Cavan were forced into last-ditch defending on several occasions as Kerry came at them in waves. Sean O’Shea, working tirelessly, knocked over a stylish two-pointer and after Liam Brady denied Clifford a hat-trick, Dylan Geaney pointed to put 13 between them.

Lynch knocked over a free and then a huge 50-metre point from play just before the break to leave 10 in it with a Cavan comeback looking highly unlikely at this stage. Clifford fisted over on the resumption, Lynch replying with a free, as Kerry continued to create – and miss – goal chances.

A Shane Ryan 45 and another easy point for Clifford saw Kerry stretch their advantage again but the match took an unexpected turn with 20 minutes to go when an Oisin Brady shot dropped short, Padraig Faulkner got a fist to it and Evan Crowe palmed home a goal.

Suddenly, Cavan were buoyed and they quickly added a two-pointer from Oisin Kiernan and were almost in for another goal, Faulkner blasting over. The gap was back to six; Kerry looked to suck the sting out of Cavan’s bite and worked a Conor Geaney score but Cavan came again, Ryan O’Neill firing over and then Lynch landing the point of the game from 50 metres to make it 2-16 to 1-15 on 58 minutes.

But Kerry were able to send for the cavalry and Paudie Clifford, along with his brother, and Killian Spillane steered the ship home, with David stroking home his third goal after Liam Brady saved from Joe O’Connor and Shane Ryan (free) and Mike Breen adding further scores.

Kerry: S Ryan (0-1-1, 45, 2ptf), P Murphy, J Foley, T O’Sullivan, B Ó Beaglaoich, T Morley, G White, J O’Connor, S O’Brien, D O’Connor, S O’Shea (0-1-1, 2pt), G O’Sullivan (0-0-1), D Clifford (3-2-3, 1f), C Geaney (0-0-2), D Geaney (0-0-2). Subs: M O’Shea for D O’Connor (3 mins), D Casey for T Morley (43 mins), P Clifford for C Geaney, K Spillane (0-0-1) for D Geaney (both 56 mins), M Breen (0-0-1) for B Ó Beaglaoich (66 mins)

Cavan: L Brady, N Carolan, O Kiernan (0-1-0), C Reilly, B O’Connell, C Brady, P Faulkner (0-0-1), J McLoughlin (0-0-1), E Crowe (0-1-0), G Smith, D McVeety, O Brady, C O’Reilly, P Lynch (0-4-4, 2 tpf, 4f), S McEvoy. Subs: L Fortune for C Reilly (8 mins), C Madden for S McEvoy (43 mins), R O’Neill (0-0-1) for O Brady (56 mins), R Donohoe for J McLoughlin (60 mins), K Brady for B O’Connell (temp 64 mins, reversed 66 mins)

Referee: J Henry (Mayo)