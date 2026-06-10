Draw for Round 3 of the All-Ireland football series to take place on Monday

Fans will be eagerly awaiting Monday's draw as action heats up. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/©INPHO

The draw for Round 3 of the All-Ireland senior football championship will take place next Monday on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland programme.

The draw is scheduled to begin at 8.35am.

The four winning teams from Round 2B will be drawn to play the four losing teams from Round 2A. A subsequent draw will then determine home advantage.

The draw will be subject in the first instance to the avoidance of repeat provincial final pairings and, where possible, repeat pairings from Round 1 of the All-Ireland series.

The four Round 2A games this weekend are: Donegal v Cork (Saturday); Louth v Armagh, Galway v Westmeath, Tyrone v Mayo (all Sunday).

The four Round 2B games are: Monaghan v Roscommon, Kildare v Kerry, Derry v Meath (all Saturday); Cavan v Dublin (Sunday).

The four 2A winners will progress directly to the All-Ireland quarter-final stages where they await the four Round 3 winners.

The four 2B losers this weekend will be eliminated from the championship.

The Round 3 fixtures will take place on the weekend of June 20th-21st.