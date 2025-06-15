Live GAA updates: Monaghan and Down battle to top Group 3, Donegal face Mayo in Group 1

Fixtures:

All-Ireland SFC

Monaghan v Down, Athletic Grounds, 2pm (RTÉ)

Louth v Clare, O’Moore Park, 2pm

Tyrone v Cavan, Brewster Park, 4pm

Donegal v Mayo, Dr Hyde Park, 4pm (RTÉ)

Tailteann Cup

Wicklow v Westmeath, Aughrim, 1.15pm (GAA+)

Limerick v Wexford, Gaelic Grounds, 3.45pm (GAA+)

All-Ireland MHC semi-final

Cork v Clare, Semple Stadium, 1pm (TG4)

After a shock defeat to Cavan, Mayo rallied in their last game against Tyrone, and will need a similar performance today against Ulster champions Donegal. With Stephen Rochford currently at the helm, Malachy Clerkin looks forward to today’s main event.

[Stephen Rochford the right man for Mayo with the season on the line]

4 Mins: Clare vs Cork is underway in Semple Stadium. Cork’s early goal coming through Cormac Deane. Clare 0-3 Cork 1-1

The throw in for the All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final between Cork and Clare is just a few minutes away. In yesterday’s semi, Waterford beat Kilkenny by three points, so it will be an all-Munster All-Ireland final regardless of today’s result.

Louth are stuck to the bottom of the table in group three, but have a chance to get out of the group against Clare today. The Banner are also without a point from their opening two games. For Louth, the goal will be to avoid being the first provincial champion to be knocked out in the group phase of the All-Ireland, as Ian O’Riordan writes.

[Louth have already secured a glorious feat in 2025, now they’re out to avoid unwanted piece of history]

It’s another day where ‘permutations’ is the key word. It will be especially important for group one, where all four teams are tied on two points. Here’s Muireann Duffy’s explainer of how the groups could work out.

[All-Ireland Series permutations: All to play for as group stage comes to close]

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today’s GAA action.

Another day full of action around the country sees the final round of the All-Ireland group phase conclude and two Tailteann Cup quarter-finals in football. Donegal face Mayo at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon in the big match today. In hurling, Cork face Clare in the minor All-Ireland semi-final, with the winner set to face Waterford in the final.

We’ll keep you up to date throughout the day, as well as reaction and reports from our writers.