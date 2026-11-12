Fiji banking on man-mountain Josua Tuisova to make his mark against Ireland

Fiji's Josua Tuisova (left) and Iosefo Masi during training at De La Salle Palmerston ahead of Saturday's Nations Champions match against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Injuries informed Fiji head coach Jake White’s selection for the Nations Championship match against Ireland, to a degree. He has been denied the services of brilliant Bordeaux-Bègles fullback Salesi Rayasi and two backrows in flanker Pita Gus Sowakula and number eight Nathan Hughes.

White has kept just six of the starting team from the 54-17 defeat to France in Lyon for Saturday night’s clash at the Aviva Stadium (8.10pm). Wingers Selestino Ravutaumada of Racing 92 and Lyon’s Jiuta Wainiqolo are the only players retained in the backline.

Hooker Tevita Ikanivere, tighthead prop Luke Tagi, secondrow Isoa Nasilasila and flanker Mesake Vocevoce – he switches from secondrow – are the starters in the pack from the French game.

Sale Sharks wing Ponipate Loganimasi will make only his third appearance for Fiji at fullback, while White has opted for his two experienced halfbacks in outhalf Ben Volavola and Frank Lomani.

Two returning names should be well known to Ireland supporters, centre Josua ‘The Bus’ Tuisova and number eight Peceli Yato, once of Clermont Auvergne and now a team-mate of Luke McGrath’s at Perpignan.

The 32-year-old Tuisova has played more than 200 matches in the French Top 14, winning a Top 14 title and two Champions Cups at Toulon, as well as an Olympic Sevens gold medal with Fiji. His highlights reel is stacked with jaw-dropping moments of brutal physical power and blistering acceleration.

His clash with Bundee Aki will be a must-watch. The Irish centre could point to the last time they met in Dublin, when Aki racked up 17 carries, 176 metres and a try in a man-of-the-match display in 2024.

Off the field, Tuisova has applied his business acumen soundly, investing his rugby earnings in several business undertakings in Fiji. He is now, reportedly, a multimillionaire.

None of it was handed to him. Having dropped out of school early, he spent his formative years helping his father cut sugar cane in the town of Ba.

He has frequently noted that his humble background instilled an appreciation for hard work, land ownership and family loyalty, values that now form the bedrock of his investment strategy.

Tuisova directed his money into sectors deeply rooted in the Fijian economy, including a cattle livestock farm in Ba. The farm provides a steady income stream but also contributes to local food security and agricultural employment.

He invested in botanicals, operating a commercial yaqona (kava) plantation in Kadavu. His portfolio also extends to transport and maritime logistics. Tuisova owns a fleet of commercial vehicles and boats that operate across Fiji’s archipelago, providing essential freight and passenger services to remote islands.

He owns a diverse portfolio of residential and commercial properties while adhering to the traditional Fijian kinship values of looking out for, and after, extended family.

He has faced extremely challenging times in life, none more so than the tragic death of his seven-year-old son, Tito, in 2023 while Tuisova was at the World Cup.

While others marvel at his rugby ability, he has shown himself to be a man of no little character off the pitch too.

FIJI (v Ireland): Ponipate Loganimasi; Selestino Ravutaumada, Setareki Bituniyata, Josua Tuisova, Jiuta Wainiqolo; Ben Volavola, Frank Lomani; Peni Ravai, Tevita Ikanivere, Luke Tagi; Joseva Tamani, Isoa Nasilasila; Mesake Vocevoce, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Peceli Yato (capt).

Replacements: Zuriel Togiatama, ​Vilikesa Nairau, Inoke Ravuiwasa, Kitione Salawa, Elia ​Canakaivata, Terio Tamani, Caleb Muntz, Iosefo Masi.