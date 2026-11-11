Galway’s Paul Conroy announces retirement from intercounty football

Former Footballer of the Year Paul Conroy has announced his retirement from intercounty football after 19 seasons on the Galway senior panel.

The St James’ midfielder made his senior debut for the Tribesmen in 2008 having captained his county to an All-Ireland minor title the previous season.

He became a mainstay of the senior team, winning seven Connacht titles, and in 2024 was named Footballer of the Year while also picking up his first All Star.

In a post shared on Instagram on Wednesday evening, Conroy wrote: “Sin é. Privileged to have fulfilled a childhood dream getting to represent an amazing county for so many years. Grateful to all those who made this dream a reality.”

Galway GAA congratulated Conroy on “fantastic career”, adding: “Paul has been an outstanding servant to Galway football and one of the country’s finest players over the past two decades.

“Paul has represented Galway with great pride, earning enormous respect throughout the county and beyond. His leadership, character and the example he has set for team-mates and younger players will be an important part of his legacy.”