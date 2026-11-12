Dingle’s Fish Box restaurant records tasty €1m post-tax profit in another record year

Micheál Flannery of The Fish Box in Dingle. The business had a bumper year in 2025, with cash funds increasing fivefold. Photograph: Domnick Walsh

A family-owned firm that operates the well-known Dingle, Co Kerry restaurant and takeaway the Fish Box last year recorded post-tax profits of €1 million.

The profits for Fish Box Restaurant Ltd equate to average weekly post-tax profits of €19,300 in another record year for the business.

During the busy summer season in Dingle queues of tourists waiting outside the restaurant on Green Street for it to open are a regular occurrence and accounts show that the €1 million profit for 2025 is a 68 per cent increase on the €597,910 post-tax profits for 2024.

At the end of December last the firm was sitting on accumulated profits of €2.05 million. The abridged accounts don’t provide a revenue figure for 2025.

The business also operates a Fish Box food truck and the 2025 profits are a multiple of the post-tax profits of €137,576 for 2023, €107,144 for 2022 and €105,179 for 2021.

The profits for last year take account of non-cash depreciation costs of €148,207.

The bumper year for the business resulted in cash funds increasing fivefold from €185,443 to €1 million.

Numbers employed last year by the company remained at 48. Directors’ remuneration increased from €78,018 to €95,157.

The Flannery family business opened the Fish Box in 2018 and it has picked up multiple awards since and featured in several Irish food guides.

In August of this year, Fish Box Restaurant Ltd secured planning permission for a two-storey storage building at its Green Street site from Kerry County Council to expand capacity.

A cover letter lodged with the application by architect David Sheridan said that since its establishment, the Fish Box “has grown into one of Dingle’s most popular dining destinations, becoming an important contributor to the town’s renowned food tourism sector while continuing to meet increasing customer demand”.

The surge in profits in 2025 and 2024 followed from the company significantly expanding its operations in 2024 after completing a €400,000 investment with support from Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM).

The Fish Box offers both a takeaway and sit-down option with an outdoor area. Following investment, the restaurant expanded to accommodate 100 customers indoors.

The business is led by 32-year-old Micheál Flannery, who has a majority share in the business. Sheridan told the council that his client was a native to Dingle and has worked as a fisherman operating from Dingle for many years.