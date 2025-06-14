Galway deliver second-half stormer to pull their season back from the brink against Armagh

All-Ireland SFC: Galway 2-22 Armagh 0-27

More than just one game. In the end, Galway just about won their fierce fight for survival in the Group of Death, coming from eight points down at half-time to land a one-point win with the last kick of the evening – a cool-as-you-like it free by Shane Walsh.

It took a thundering second half display by the Tribesmen to eventually wear down the All-Ireland champions. In a repeat of last year’s final, Armagh may have been already through to the quarter-finals, only losing here never entered their minds. Especially not when Galway edged in front close to the end.

By half-time, at which point Galway were playing second best all over Breffni Park, it seemed their passage might rely on what happened up the road in Newry. The scissors were approaching the string. Derry’s narrow loss to Dublin ultimately sent Galway through in third, and they’ll face an away preliminary quarter-final next weekend.

For Galway manager Pádraic Joyce, that’s plenty good for now. After losing two All-Ireland finals in the last three years, exiting in the group stages this summer would have been hard to stomach. Clearly feeling the same, the entire Galway team responded in the second half.

Cian McConville in action for Armagh. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

A sweet goal finished off by John Maher after 39 minutes ignited their comeback, Matthew Thompson denied close to goal moments earlier by Ethan Rafferty. After struggling to generate attacking motion in the first half, Galway were suddenly in continuous onslaught. Paul Conroy added a big point from play, Rob Finnerty too, and on 49 minutes they were level thanks to a two-point free by Walsh.

The remaining 20 minutes were pure helter-skelter. Galway briefly edged in front thanks to Finnerty and Cillian McDaid, before Armagh came again, the excellent Cian McConville scoring his third from play, before Rafferty scored another from out the field. The Armagh goalkeeper finished with 0-7, including three two-pointers.

When Tiernan Kelly and Jarly Óg Burns got in on the Armagh scoring act, the champions went three points up, and Galway’s season once again flashed before their eyes. Replacement Cathal Sweeney got one back, before Sweeney set up Finnerty for Galway’s second goal after 57 minutes.

The last 10 minutes were even more frantic. Matthew Tierney pushed Galway two points clear again, before Stefan Campbell pulled one back for Armagh. Then came another two-pointer from Rafferty, this time from a free, and the sides were level again.

Armagh's Rian O'Neill/ Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

One last frenzied exchange of scores – a Walsh point, then one from Shane McPartlan – kept it level as the hooter approached. Crucially, Galway had possession, and after Conroy was fouled just inside the 45m line, Walsh wasn’t about to miss his chance. He didn’t, finishing with 0-9 in all, right back to his best in the second half.

Any doubt that Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh wouldn’t bring their A-game was promptly dispelled. They held up possession until the third minute, when O’Neill passed off to Rafferty, well outside his goal, who booted over a two-pointer. Burns was handling a load of ball, and set up O’Neill for their next score, then Peter McGrane for their third – putting them up 0-4 to 0-0 before Galway could get a shot on goal.

Then on eight minutes Galway had a penalty, Finnerty pulled down by Paddy Burns. Matthew Tierney stepped up and Rafferty saved brilliantly, John Maher then sending the rebound wide. When Walsh hit Galway’s first point after 10 minutes, they settled a bit. Walsh added a second, and things briefly appeared to even up.

The two teams had been almost inseparable for the last three seasons, but Armagh slowly pulled away. Nial Grimley hit a two-pointer for Armagh, Conor Turbitt added a point, and then Óg Burns provided again for Ross McQuillan. McConville then slotted over his first, and Armagh were up 0-9 to 0-2.

Shane Walsh celebrates with Galway manager Pádraic Joyce after the game. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Then on 30 minutes, Matthew Thompson passed off to Walsh, who was pushed over by Paddy Burns, giving Galway their second penalty. Finnerty stepped up this time, somehow blasting his shot over the bar.

Galway did add two more points before the break, through Finnerty and Walsh, but still Armagh looked in complete control. With Derry level with Dublin at half-time up in Newry, Galway at that point were facing the exit door.

That message clearly got through for the second half, Galway playing some of their best football this season, Seán Kelly chasing an inordinate amount of ball, Conroy also showing his old form once introduced after 33 minutes. Sometimes it takes some fear and desperate to bring out the best fight in teams, and Galway showed buckets of that in the second half.

GALWAY: C Flaherty; J McGrath, S Fitzgerald, J Glynn; D McHugh, S Kelly, L Silke; P Cooke (0-1-1), J Maher (1-0-0); C McDaid (0-0-2), R Finnerty (1-0-4), C Darcy (0-0-1); M Tierney (0-0-1), S Walsh (0-1-7, 1tpf), M Thompson.

Subs: P Conroy (0-0-1) for Tierney (33 mins), D O’Flaherty for Silke (ht), C Sweeney (0-0-1) for McHugh (54), Tierney for Cooke (59), J Heaney for McDaid (68).

ARMAGH: E Rafferty (0-3-1, 2tpf); P Burns, B McCambridge, P McGrane (0-0-1); R McQuillan (0-0-3), T Kelly (0-0-1), J Og Burns (0-0-1); J Duffy (0-0-1), N Grimley (0-1-1); D McMullan (0-1-0), R O’Neill (0-0-1), J McElroy; C McConville (0-0-3), A Murnin (0-0-1), C Turbitt (0-0-1).

Subs: T McCormack for McCambridge (20 mins, inj), G McCabe for Burns (ht), S Campbell (0-0-1) for Duffy (53), C Mackin for Grimley (58), S McPartlan for (0-0-1) McConville (62, inj) O Conaty for McMullan (63).

Referee: N Mooney (Cavan).