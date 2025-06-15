Final-quarter surge sends Monaghan past Down into SFC last eight

All-Ireland SFC: Monaghan 2-27 Down 1-26

When the Football Review Committee make their pitch later in the year for the new rules to be retained, they will point to this game as Exhibit A.

Ulster derbies had become predictable, often stifling affairs under the old rules but this was a whole heap of fun. Frantic, frenzied and full of scores, 3-53 shared between two jet-heeled, score hungry teams.

That Monaghan breasted the finishing tape first was ultimately down to their superior game management in the closing 20 minutes or so. They were four points down to a game and dangerous Down side with almost 50 minutes played but drew on all their experience to turn it into a four-point win.

Jack McCarron’s half-time introduction was significant too, the master Scotstown forward striking the goal that ignited their final quarter insurgence and he also added a sumptuous two-pointer in a 1-3 return.

Micheál Bannigan, who scored Monaghan’s opening goal earlier, along with Ryan O’Toole, Rory Beggan and David Garland, provided important scores late on too, stepping up when leadership was needed.

Ryan McAnespie in action for Monaghan. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

“We took a lot of very good options down the stretch,” said Monaghan manager Gabriel Bannigan summing up the win.

Advancing now as Group 3 winners to an All-Ireland quarter-final, there is no reason why the 2023 semi-finalists can’t go deep into the knockout stages again.

And yet Down lost no face in defeat. The Tailteann Cup holders kicked a healthy 1-26, adding to their previous 3-27 and 0-25 tallies in the group stages. They still advance to a preliminary quarter-finals next weekend and will have home advantage in Newry.

They will rue the concession of four points from two technical fouls that resulted in Beggan slotting over two two-point frees. One of those came in the 65th minute while Down also wasted two late point chances, underlining how Monaghan saw out the game that bit better.

Monaghan butchered an earlier goal chance too, when Conor McCarthy was unable to convert after McCarron’s ball across.

Danny Magill in action for Down. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

It wasn’t a runaway win for Monaghan, far from it, and it was Down that led by 1-15 to 1-14 after a rip-roaring first-half.

John McGeough struck their goal, finishing a move that took Down speedily up the pitch with just two kick passes.

Pat Havern was tracked by O’Toole but edged that duel, striking 0-12 overall, a haul that included three single points and a two-pointer from play and a two-pointer from play.

A converted Havern two-point free left Down 1-20 to 1-16 up at the three quarter mark but the McCarron goal provided Monaghan with the energy to go on and win it.

MONAGHAN: R Beggan (0-3-0, 3tpf); K Lavelle, K Duffy, D Byrne; R Wylie, R O’Toole (0-0-2), A Carey (0-0-1); M McCarville (0-1-0), D Ward (0-0-2); R McAnespie, S O’Hanlon (0-0-3), C McCarthy (0-1-0); A Woods (0-0-2), M Bannigan (1-0-2), S Mooney.

Subs: J McCarron (1-1-1, 1f) for Mooney (ht); L Kelly (0-0-1) for Lavelle (49 mins); D Garland (0-0-1) for Woods (57); D Hughes for Duffy (59); C McNulty for McAnespie (70).

DOWN: R Burns; P Fegan, P Laverty, P McCarthy; C Doherty (0-0-1), M Rooney, R Magill; O Murdock (0-0-2, 1f), J Guinness; D Magill (0-1-2), P Havern (0-3-6, 2tpf, 3f), D Guinness (0-0-2); A Crimmins (0-0-2), J McGeough (1-0-0), R McEvoy.

Subs: C Mooney for J Guinness (ht); E Branagan (0-0-1) for Rooney (54 mins); C McCrickard (0-0-2, 1f) for McGeough (56); O Savage for R Magill (65); A McClements for Crimmins (67).

Referee: D Coldrick (Meath).