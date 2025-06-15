Clare and Waterford shock provincial champions to reach All-Ireland Minor Hurling decider

Clare’s Rory Ralph, Paul Rodgers and Graham Ball celebrate after the full-time whistle. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

All-Ireland MFC semi-finals: Clare 0-27 Cork 1-22; Waterford 2-21 Kilkenny 2-18

Clare completed a weekend of All-Ireland minor semi-final shocks by dumping out Munster champions Cork at Semple Stadium.

On Saturday evening, Leinster champions Kilkenny fell to Waterford at Wexford Park to create a novel final pairing.

In an absorbing Thurles clash, the Banner racked up 27 points despite hitting 14 wides.

They were led by 0-13 from Paul Rodgers, the younger brother of senior star Mark.

Cork’s goal arrived in the fifth minute through Cormac Deane, the son of Rebel stalwart Joe. The Killeagh youngster cut on to his left and blasted a low shot from the 21 to the net for a 1-1 to 0-3 lead.

Leon Talty denied him a second goal as Clare soon reclaimed the lead. They were sparked by three in a row from Rodgers, who later added an exceptional sideline cut from close to the 65. All six forwards were on the board by half-time as they led, 0-15 to 1-10.

Clare’s Paul Rodgers in action against Cork’s Darragh Heavin. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

The sides were level six times in the third quarter until Clare made the decisive move taking four of the next five points.

Michael T Brosnan and Eoghan O’Shea left one between the sides entering stoppage time, but Rodgers found the insurance score.

On Saturday, Cormac Spain’s 2-6 tally helped Waterford to a first minor showpiece since 2013.

Cian Byrne batted home a first-minute goal for Kilkenny, but the Déise took their first lead when Spain whipped to the net in the 18th minute.

They led 1-10 to 1-7 at midway, yet Kilkenny restarted with five points on the spin.

Waterford turned the game on its head with a 1-7 streak around the three-quarter mark, with Spain racing away to bury his second goal.

They still held a seven-point cushion approaching injury time, but Kilkenny got it back to two with Adam Maher’s goal. Jamie Shanahan’s point steadied their nerves at the death.