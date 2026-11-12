Transport disruption in Dublin as heads of state gather for major European summit

Main Points

Parts of Dublin will come to a near-standstill today as security ramps up for two major EU summits in the city centre on Thursday and Friday

Political leaders will discuss the war in Ukraine and other major issues

World leaders from across Europe will meet for the European Political Community summit later today in the Convention Centre Dublin

A security zone has been in force around the convention centre from Tuesday morning with no cycling, walking or vehicular access permitted

A formal dinner will be held in the National Gallery of Ireland this evening

An informal meeting of heads of state or government of the EU will take place on Friday in the convention centre

Key Reads

Media ready for European leaders

Our Europe Correspondent Jack Power is among the journalists waiting for European leaders at the Convention Centre.

The beginning of what will become an almighty media huddle to catch European leaders for a word on their way in at the EPC pic.twitter.com/UbzJYDFlV6 — Jack Power (@jackpowerIT) November 12, 2026

Which European leaders are expected in Dublin?

Taoiseach Micheál Martin (L) and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy (R) hold a joint press conference following their meeting in Dublin.

Around 50 European leaders are expected the the Convention Centre for the EPC.

This will include French president Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Dublin on Wednesday evening.

UK prime minister Andy Burnham will also be in Dublin along with Canadian prime minister Mark Carney.

The meeting will be chaired by the president of the European Council António Costa, while European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will also play an important role.

Burnham is expected to co-chair a security and defence roundtable, attend a Ukraine meeting and hold a series of bilateral talks.

The theme of the summit is ‘Europe – strong, secure and connected’.

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are currently in Moscow to meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin. They will touch down in Dublin later to brief Zelenskiy in ongoing peace efforts relating to Russia’s war in Ukraine.





Ireland in talks to use Ukrainian drone technology for maritime security

Ireland is in talks to use drone technology from Ukraine for maritime security, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

Following a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Dublin on Wednesday, the Taoiseach said the Department of Defence is exploring a joint memorandum with its Ukrainian counterpart on drone manufacturing and technology.

He said this was given Ukrainian expertise in unmanned drones, with Ireland able to avail of Ukrainian technology for unmanned drones which could be used for maritime security, Jack Horgan-Jones reports.

Garda drones at Convention Centre

Garda drones will be deployed in the vicinity of the Convention Centre to support the policing and security operation.

Gardaí said the drones will be active in the area until after the policing operation has ended.

The ninth meeting of the European Political Community is the largest diplomatic event in Irish history.

Garda UAS (drones) will be deployed in the vicinity of the Dublin Convention Centre to support the ongoing major policing and security operations.



Garda UAS (Drones) will be active in the area until after the policing operation has ended. #KeepingPeopleSafe pic.twitter.com/jgvT2l8UpR — gardainfo (@Gardainfo) November 12, 2026

Traffic disruption

Travelling around Dublin will be difficult today.

The policing and security operation is the largest undertaken by An Garda Síochána in the history of the State.

For a full list of the road closures around the city, click here.

Witkoff and Kushner arrive in Moscow for Putin meeting

Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff have arrived at Moscow airport for their meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin, ahead of travelling to Dublin.

Putin envoy Kirill Dmitriev shared a picture of their arrival, captioned: “Welcoming Steve and Jared to Moscow.”

Donald Trump’s envoys will arrive in Dublin later today where they will brief Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

BREAKING: Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrive in Moscow for a meeting with President Putin. pic.twitter.com/dp4mtgWaZi — Kirill Dmitriev (@kadmitriev) November 12, 2026

Huge security operation gets under way

Members of the Garda Armed Support Unit outside the National Gallery in Dublin on Wednesday. Photograph: Niall Carson/Press Association

Fifty heads of state are gathering in Dublin today to discuss the war in Ukraine and other major issues.

The biggest security operation in the history of the State has been mounted in Dublin as Taoiseach Micheál Martin hosts the ninth meeting of the European Political Community.

It is part of Ireland’s presidency of the Council of the European Union

We will bring you all the news from these events here today.

Peace talks

Taoiseach Micheál Martin greets Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy ahead of their meeting at Government Buildings. Photograph: Paul Faith / AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said last night he believes there is a “window of opportunity” to make progress on peace talks with Russia before the end of the year.

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to fly into Dublin later today to brief Zelenskiy, having travelled from talks in Abu Dhabi to Moscow, where they were to meet Russian president Vladimir Putin.