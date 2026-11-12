Ballygunner look to rediscover firepower in Kilmallock showdown

Ballygunner have become the masters of Munster with the Waterford champions suffering just one defeat in their last 15 provincial club championship outings.

They enter Sunday’s Munster club semi-final against Limerick champions Kilmallock having lost just once in the competition over the last seven years – to Sarsfields of Cork in the 2024 decider.

That is the 13 in-a-row Waterford champions’ only loss in Munster since 2019, as they’ve firmly discarded the bridesmaids tag that had hung over them at provincial level for many years.

During this golden era of complete dominance in Waterford, which started in 2014, Ballygunner have played 28 Munster club championship games, winning 22 and losing six. Four of those defeats occurred in provincial finals.

The reigning All-Ireland club champions have been crowned kings of the province on five occasions during the run (2018, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2025) and alongside their maiden 2001 triumph it sees Ballygunner top the roll of honour as the most decorated club in the Munster championship. They mined their two All-Ireland club titles in 2022 and 2026.

They are now a remarkable 74 consecutive games unbeaten in the Waterford SHC. And over the coming months they might well create even more history should they become the first team from Munster to win back-to-back All-Ireland senior club hurling titles.

But before all of that, Ballygunner must shake themselves awake from an 11-week slumber this Sunday when they face Kilmallock at Walsh Park (1.15pm throw-in).

Kilmallock claimed their 13th Limerick title with a victory over Na Piarsaigh just three weeks ago. In terms of preparation, both sides approach the game from very different routes.

Two of Ballygunner’s six defeats in Munster since 2014 have come against Limerick opposition – Na Piarsaigh in 2015 and 2017.

Kilmallock's Oisín O'Reilly after win over Na Piarsaigh at the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

But the Waterford side have since chalked up seven wins over Shannonside opponents – Na Piarsaigh (four times), Patrickswell, Kilmallock and Doon.

The win over Kilmallock was in the 2021 final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3-20 to 1-12. And despite their lack of competitive action since the end of August, Ballygunner are favourites to win on Sunday.

But did Fourmilewater expose some areas of concern for Ballygunner in the county final? There is no question Ballygunner showed enormous desire, character and resilience coming down the stretch in the decider.

Fourmilewater, appearing in their first Waterford SHC final, led by three points with seven minutes of normal time remaining. However, Ballygunner outscored them 1-4 to no score over the closing stages – with Mark Hartley nailing the injury-time goal.

Speaking afterwards, a relieved Ballygunner manager Jason Ryan said: “The boys often get credit for stickwork and their execution and their different set-ups, but today was just that bit different and a fight to the bitter end. And they did it.”

However, their tally of 1-16 is the second-lowest score they have managed on county final day during the 13-in-a-row streak. They posted 0-16 in 2015.

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In the three years before this season’s success, Ballygunner had blitzed their opponents in the county final – 2-26 against De La Salle in 2023, 2-28 against Abbeyside in 2024 and 2-35 against Mount Sion in 2025.

On the other side of the ball, Ballygunner’s average concession rate in Waterford finals since 2014 has been 14 points. They conceded 15 against Fourmilewater, just above average but not alarming.

It is at the other end of the field where Ryan will be hoping to see a marked improvement this weekend.

Pauric Mahony top-scored for them in the final with five points, all of which came from frees. Dessie Hutchinson and Kevin Mahony each chipped in with 0-3, while Conor Tobin and Mikey Mahony registered 0-2 apiece.

Ballygunner’s Dessie Hutchinson celebrates beating Fourmilewater. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Granted, they scored heavily during the group stages of the Waterford SHC but in the knockout stages – quarter-final, semi-final and final – they managed to score just three goals, one per outing.

But then it was a very unique campaign for the club this year. For the first time, they had two teams competing in the senior championship.

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Ballygunner’s second team won the Waterford Premier Intermediate Championship in 2025, and after much debate it was determined they would be allowed enter two teams in the 2026 senior championship.

But it was always set to be just a one-year arrangement with the second team to drop down a grade in 2027, irrespective of where they finished in this year’s senior championship. There will be a restructured Waterford SHC next year with 10 teams instead of 12.

The unthinkable almost came to pass this season, where the two Ballygunner teams could have met in the championship.

The second team finished fifth in Group B, just behind Lismore who beat them in the last round of games. The fourth-placed team in Group B (Lismore) played the top team from Group A (Ballygunner A) in a quarter-final.

The inclusion of two teams in the same competition wasn’t the easiest to navigate for the club and it generated plenty of debate both internally and externally.

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But all that matters now for the reigning Munster and All-Ireland champions is producing a performance on Sunday. It is nine years since they lost to Limerick opponents but Kilmallock will no doubt frame this as the best possible time to catch Ballygunner, coming on the back of such a long period of inaction.

Shane “The Bull” O’Brien and the evergreen Graeme Mulcahy will spearhead a significant attacking threat for the Limerick champions, while Pierce Connery has shown a radar-accuracy from placed balls.

Kilmallock have also won this competition on three previous occasions – most recently 2014. They have contested two All-Ireland finals, though failed to get over the line in 1993 or 2015. But the occasion certainly won’t spook them on Sunday. It might, in fact, fuel the side from the southeast of the county.

Because taking down the masters of Munster would be quite the statement victory.