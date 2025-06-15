Tailteann Cup: Limerick and Wicklow march on to join Kildare and Fermanagh in semi-finals

There is a first semi-final appearance in the Tailteann Cup for Limerick, Wicklow, Fermanagh and Kildare, who were all winners over the weekend.

Next Sunday will see this quartet play the semi-finals at Croke Park.

Limerick, thanks to two goals apiece from Cillian Fahy and Danny Neville pulled clear of Wexford on home soil. Despite goals from Mark Rossiter and Sean Nolan, Wexford were 4-21 to 2-19 in arrears at full-time having kicked six two-pointers.

Key to Limerick’s success were nine points from talisman James Naughton, while rising talent Emmet Rigter kicked three points from play. They had trailed by five, then led by six before being drawn back to level thanks to Nolan’s shooting, but they stepped on the gas in the second half to pull comfortably clear.

READ MORE

In Aughrim, Wicklow had a most dramatic victory over Westmeath. Trailing by eight points, they prevailed on home soil on a 2-18 to 2-17 scoreline, as Dean Healy kicked a late, late winner.

An early Shane Allen goal was soon cancelled out by Oisin McGraynor but Luke Loughlin, Ray Connellan and Ronan Wallace all pointed for Westmeath, with a 15th-minute goal from Sam McCartan really putting them in control.

Indeed it got better in the second half as Robbie Forde and Loughlin both kicked two pointers, however, Mark Jackson matched this at the other end, from a free. Eoin Darcy and then a goal from a penalty – McGraynor again – ensured parity. There was plenty of more drama in the closing stages, with Loughlin and McCartan re-establishing the four point lead, only for the final five points to go to Oisin McConville’s men.

Conor Fee, Jackson (two-pointer) and Padraig O’Toole levelled the game allowing Healy the chance to win it at the death.

On Saturday, Fermanagh edged by Sligo 0-21 to 1-16. The result marks a final game in charge of the Yeats County for Tony McEntee who stepped down after the loss.

Fermanagh had ten different scorers with Garvan Hughes top scoring with 0-5.

Sligo, who had 1-4 from Niall Murphy, looked well placed when they led by four at the end of the opening quarter, thanks to Murphy’s goal.

However Jones and his colleagues fought back and it was 0-14 to 1-6 by half-time. Fionan O’Brien and Declan McCusker kept the Ulster side ahead with Pat Spillane setting up a tense finish with a two-pointer, but there was to be no equaliser in Brewster Park.

Favourites Kildare edged a derby with Offaly, which meant that all four home sides, who had a week off, prevailed in these quarter-finals. A tight 1-17 to 0-19 win at Cedral St. Conleth’s Park in Newbridge keeps the Lillywhites in the title hunt, with Alex Beirne continuing his fine scoring form, totting up 0-7.

Leading by two at half-time, James McGrath’s goal the difference. Offaly stayed in the contest with Jordan Hayes’ brace of two pointers but Beirne and Mick O’Grady answered at the other end.

A late two-point effort, which could have seen Offaly prevail, drifted wide.

Tailteann Cup quarter-final results:

Fermanagh 0-21 Sligo 1-16

Kildare 1-17 Offaly 0-19

Wicklow 2-18 Westmeath 2-17

Limerick 4-21 Wexford 2-19